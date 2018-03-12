Juelz Santana Turns Himself In To Police

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s bag. Once the weapon was discovered, the rapper allegedly fled the airport in a taxi. “As TSA started going through his bag, he ran out of the airport and jumped in a cab,” an agent told local news outlet the South Passaic Daily Voice. Santana allegedly left both of his bags behind, as well as an identification card.
Now, NBC New York is reporting the rapper has surrendered to authorities. He “turned himself in around 1 a.m. The 36-year-old Harlem-born performer faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, along with a charge related to an unspecified federal warrant, Port Authority officials said. He is due in Newark federal court later Tuesday.”

According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison time.
