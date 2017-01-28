Come Out To The Dallas ISD STEM Expo On February 4th!! Its Free!!

On February 4th Dallas ISD will host the STEM Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas from 9am-3pm. Hurry and register your child today at http://www.dallasisd.org/stemday Here’s some additional information about this wonderful FREE event!

2017 STEM EXPO Registration (Now Open)

Please click on link below:

NEW! This year we will have interactive exhibits and six championship competitions instead of individual class sessions.

There will be a food court and food vendors on-site.

The LARGEST STEM EXPO in Texas is open to all Dallas area families!

6 District Championships (Math Olympiad, Science Fair, VEX Robotics, Digital Tech Fest, Bridge Building, and Games for Change)

Over 150 “hands on” exhibits!

Elementary, middle, and high school students and parents will participate with field experts, community members, educators, industry partners, and STEM organizations in a broad range of high-quality STEM experiences that spark awareness and raise interest in STEM topics, careers, and degrees. Designed to support and promote family involvement and engagement in your child’s STEM education, the Dallas ISD STEM EXPO has competitions, events, and hands-on activities for EVERYONE!

Come prepared to LEARN and HAVE FUN as you EXPLORE, DESIGN, BUILD, and CREATE at the 2017 Dallas ISD STEM EXPO, Saturday, February 4th, 9 am to 3 pm, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas, Texas.



