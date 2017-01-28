Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Come Out To The Dallas ISD STEM Expo On February 4th!! Its Free!!

3 hours ago

Jazze
Leave a comment
Dallas ISD

Source: Dallas ISD

On February 4th Dallas ISD will host the STEM Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas from 9am-3pm. Hurry and register your child today at http://www.dallasisd.org/stemday Here’s some additional information about this wonderful FREE event!

2017 STEM EXPO Registration (Now Open) 
 Please click on link below:

NEW! This year we will have interactive exhibits and six championship competitions instead of individual class sessions.

There will be a food court and food vendors on-site.
The LARGEST STEM EXPO in Texas is open to all Dallas area families!

6 District Championships (Math Olympiad, Science Fair, VEX Robotics, Digital Tech Fest, Bridge Building, and Games for Change)

Over 150 “hands on” exhibits!

Elementary, middle, and high school students and parents will participate with field experts, community members, educators, industry partners, and STEM organizations in a broad range of high-quality STEM experiences that spark awareness and raise interest in STEM topics, careers, and degrees.  Designed to support and promote family involvement and engagement in your child’s STEM education, the Dallas ISD STEM EXPO has competitions, events, and hands-on activities for EVERYONE!

Come prepared to LEARN and HAVE FUN as you EXPLORE, DESIGN, BUILD, and CREATE at the 2017 Dallas ISD STEM EXPO, Saturday, February 4th, 9 am to 3 pm, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas, Texas.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica

Dallas. DISD , Expo , STEM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Come Out To The Dallas ISD STEM Expo On February 4th!! Its Free!!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 2 hours ago
SEVYN STREETER IN THE 979 DALLAS BEAT STUDIOS
Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment…
 21 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is The Big Assassination We…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 3 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 3 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 3 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 3 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 3 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 3 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 3 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 4 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 4 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 4 days ago
photos