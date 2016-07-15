Rickey Smiley during his town hall meeting talked about Black Lives Matter and how disgusted he is by people referring to them as a terrorist group. He mentioned that the group is being manipulated to all lives matter and said,”If all lives mattered we wouldn’t need organizations like Black Lives Matter.” Rickey also wants to push back on the media because when a police officer kills a black person they pull out there entire criminal record to air. Smiley was frustrated talking about Dylan Roof and how after killing multiple people inside a church his past wasn’t shared as quickly.

Listen to the full town hall meeting #StrategyForChange here.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

#StrategyForChange: How The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Manipulated [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com