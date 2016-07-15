StrategyForChange: How The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Manipulated [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley during his town hall meeting talked about Black Lives Matter and how disgusted he is by people referring to them as a terrorist group. He mentioned that the group is being manipulated to all lives matter and said,”If all lives mattered we wouldn’t need organizations like Black Lives Matter.” Rickey also wants to push back on the media because when a police officer kills a black person they pull out there entire criminal record to air. Smiley was frustrated talking about Dylan Roof and how after killing multiple people inside a church his past wasn’t shared as quickly.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to the full town hall meeting #StrategyForChange here.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.
RELATED: Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For Alton Sterling’s Family
RELATED: 25 Reasons Why All Lives DON’T Matter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Killer Mike: Don’t Let Dallas Police Shootings Make You Forget About Alton Sterling & Philando Castile [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Celebrities React To The Death Of Alton Sterling
Celebrities React To The Death Of Alton Sterling
1. The world is outraged after a video surfaced on Tuesday night of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana police officer shooting and killing an unarmed Black man who was selling CDs outside of a Food Mart. Sterling was shot multiple times in the chest and back and died immediately.Source: 1 of 10
2. Zendaya was one of the first celebs to react on social media.Source: 2 of 10
3. Diggy Simmons shared his feelings on Twitter.Source: 3 of 10
4. D.L Hughley spoke out on cops wearing body cams.Source: 4 of 10
5. Activist Deray Mckesson shared his disbelief.Source: 5 of 10
6. Samira Wiley wants the media to “Say His Name.”Source: 6 of 10
7. Karrueche shared her condolences.Source: 7 of 10
8. Amy Schumer sent her love.Source: 8 of 10
9. NBA star Jeremy Lin expressed his frustration.Source: 9 of 10
10. Angie Martinez expressed her shock.Source: 10 of 10
#StrategyForChange: How The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Manipulated [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com