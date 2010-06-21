CLOSE
NBA’s Matt Barnes Calls “Basketball Wives” Hoes!

matt-barnesIf you’ve been following VH1’s hit reality show “Basketball Wives,” you know there’s no love lost between the wives and Matt Barnes’ fiance Gloria.  

After last night’s reunion show, Matt Barnes took to Twitter today to go off on his fiance’s co-stars. Matt went off saying all these women are just Shaunie’s “puppets”. And he blasts them for their “hoeish antics”:

SMH!!!! I can’t wait for next season!!

Take a look at what went down last night:

READ THE REST HERE

AUDIO: Shaunie To Matt Barnes, “No One Knew Your Name Before My Show”

Which Basketball Wife Was Arrested During Reunion Show?

UPDATE: Shaunie & The “Basketball Wives” Wage War On Shaq Via Twitter

