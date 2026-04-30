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Nick Cannon Says He Wasn’t “Man Enough” for Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon gets candid about Mariah Carey, regrets, and says he’d go back if she wanted him.

Published on April 30, 2026
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AFI FEST 2009 Screening of 'Precious'.
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Nick Cannon recently opened up during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe about his past marriage to Mariah Carey, and he didn’t sugarcoat where he was emotionally at the time. Nick admitted he wasn’t mature enough to fully handle being in a relationship with someone as successful and established as Mariah, saying insecurity and pressure played a big role in how things unfolded.

He reflected on wanting to feel grounded in his role as a partner and “man of the house,” but acknowledged that he didn’t show up the way he believes he should have. And in a moment of honesty that sparked a lot of conversation, he shared that if circumstances were different, he could see himself reconnecting with Mariah — even joking about having more kids together if that’s what she wanted.

But beyond the headlines and viral clips, what stands out is the accountability. Whether people agree with his perspective or not, it’s clear Nick is looking back with a different level of self-awareness than he had then.

And in real life, that’s usually how it goes — hindsight hits harder than the moment ever did.

So instead of dragging it, maybe this is just one of those situations where you wish everybody involved peace. People grow, relationships shift, and sometimes the healthiest thing is acknowledging the past without trying to relive it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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