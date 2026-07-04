RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW MOMENT “WE MISS ROBERT”

One of the biggest names in radio is coming home.

Beginning Monday, July 6, legendary comedian and nationally syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley returns to mornings on 97.9 The Beat, bringing one of the most recognizable voices in entertainment back to the station where it all began.

Long before he became a household name across the country, Rickey Smiley made Dallas-Fort Worth his radio home. His unforgettable prank calls, quick wit, and genuine connection with listeners helped make mornings on The Beat must-listen radio. But Rickey’s impact reached far beyond the microphone. Throughout his time in North Texas, he became a familiar face at countless community events, school programs, charity drives, and neighborhood initiatives, building lasting relationships throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Today, Rickey Smiley is recognized as one of America’s top comedians and one of the most successful personalities in radio. His nationally syndicated morning show reaches audiences across the country, and his career has expanded to television, sold-out comedy tours, and major industry honors. Yet Dallas has always remained a special place in his journey because it’s the city that helped launch his career.

Now, the full-circle moment has arrived.

Starting July 6, listeners can once again wake up with the laughs, entertainment, celebrity interviews, and community conversations that made Rickey Smiley a DFW favorite. His return signals an exciting new chapter for 97.9 The Beat and promises to elevate morning radio across the Metroplex.

For longtime fans, it’s a homecoming. For new listeners, it’s the chance to experience one of the greatest personalities in radio doing what he does best. Dallas-Fort Worth is about to get a whole lot louder, funnier, and more entertaining.

Rickey Smiley is back—and mornings on 97.9 The Beat will never be the same.