Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Restaurants Serving Fourth of July Themed Foods & Deals

Restaurants Serving Fourth of July Themed Foods & Deals

Discover the best restaurants offering Fourth of July-themed food, patriotic desserts, limited-time menus, deals and more.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Independence Day barbecue table with burgers hot dogs and patriotic party food
Source: Svetlana-Cherruty / Getty

Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, heading to a holiday party, or simply looking to indulge in festive flavors, restaurants across the country are celebrating Independence Day with limited-time menu items, patriotic desserts, and can’t-miss deals.

TRENDING: Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July

From red, white, and blue sweet treats to special discounts leading up to the Fourth of July, these restaurants are making it easy to celebrate the holiday with delicious food and great savings.

TRENDING: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

USA Doughnut: Cookies & kreme filling, red icing, patriotic star sprinkles, and a USA sugar pieceFirework Doughnut: vanilla flavored blue icing, gold glitter, and a fireworks sugar piece
Freedom Ring Doughnut: white icing, blue sprinkles, white stars, and red icing stripes

Dunkin’

Rocket Pop Donut

SONIC Drive-In

Slush Float

 $2.50 american menu including jr double cheeseburger

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

DOLLARITAS on July 1st.

 Costco bakery

Red, white & blue sugar cookies 

Lomas24!

uthentic Mexican flavors
Ice-cold drinks & handcrafted cocktails
Fresh ingredients & sizzling favorites
Fun, festive atmosphere
Holiday celebration vibes

DICKEY’S LANCASTER

FREE Ice Cream Every Day
Kids Eat FREE on Sundays
$2 Beers
EBT/SNAP Accepted and more

El Diner

$1 Wings
$1 Street Tacos
$1 Egg Rolls
And Much More!

Buffalo Wild Wings

 Red White & Booze Lemonade

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Confetti Cookie Shake with a Signature sugar cookie pieces and festive sprinkles blended with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream.

Jumpy Party

Book any inflatable for the 4th of July, and get a SECOND DAY ABSOLUTELY FREE

Circle K 

Sparkling Patriotic Punch 

Celebrate America’s 250th with a new flavor

Great American Cookies

limited time red, white, blue, Stars & Stripes Sprinkles cookie

Dairy Queen

Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float

Restaurants Serving Fourth of July Themed Foods & Deals was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Kash Patel Sworn-In As FBI Director

No Milli Vanilli, No Problem: Kash Patel's Girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins Will Perform At Trump's Struggle Freedom 250 Rally

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.

Rockstar Games Reveals 'GTA 6's Price & Pre-Order Bonuses

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
GTA VI Photo Illustrations
20 Items
Games  |  tethomas

The Wait Is Over: Everything You Need To Know About GTA 6

Comments
Crete is cloaked by Saharan dust storm
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

DFW, Don’t Let This African Dust Catch You Slippin’

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Violent Felon Hit with Several Felonies After Indy SWAT Incident

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close