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June 27: The Houston Session That Became a Hip Hop Holiday

A birthday freestyle for Big DeMo turned into a 36-minute Houston classic that built an entire cultural movement.

Published on June 27, 2026
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115djscrew - Screwed Up Records and Tapes
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Most people see June 27 as just another day on the calendar—but in Houston, it carries real hip-hop history.

The day honors a Houston tradition tied to DJ Screw and the Screwed Up Click, built around the legendary June 27th Freestyle recorded in 1996. The session started as a birthday celebration for Click member DeMo Sherman (also known as Big DeMo or DeMo). What began as a moment in a home studio turned into something much bigger.

While in DJ Screw’s Houston house studio, the crew improvised a nearly 36-minute freestyle over a slowed-down, chopped and screwed loop of Kris Kross’ “Da Streets Ain’t Right.” That raw, unplanned session featured Big DeMo, Big Moe (who also handled hooks and intros), Big Pokey, Yungstar, Key-C, Haircut Joe, Robert “Bird” Oliver, and Kay-Luv among others. The energy, chemistry, and signature screw-style pacing turned a simple birthday recording into a defining piece of Houston culture.

Over time, that tape grew beyond its original moment and helped cement chopped and screwed music as a movement that would influence artists far beyond Texas.

But June 27 is about more than music. It’s a celebration of a city, a culture, and a sound that influenced generations of artists around the world. From “Slow, Loud and Bangin'” slab culture to the unmistakable slowed-down beats that became Houston’s signature, DJ Screw’s impact is still felt every day.

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

So whether you’re from H-Town or you’re just getting introduced to its rich hip hop history, there’s no better way to celebrate than by listening to the full June 27th Freestyle. Some classics never get old—and some traditions deserve to be passed down. Press play—and keep the culture alive.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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