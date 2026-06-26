Places To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July
Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July
Looking for the perfect spot to catch an unforgettable fireworks show this Independence Day? From waterfront displays and downtown skylines and family-friendly parks and community celebrations, North Texas offers plenty of places to watch the sky light up. Whether you’re planning a picnic, bringing the kids, or searching for the best views with live entertainment and food vendors, these are the top places to enjoy one of the biggest Fourth of July traditions across the Metroplex.
TRENDING: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party
TRENDING: FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go
See the best places to watch fireworks in North Texas this Fourth of July
Frisco – Freedom Fest
Frisco – Freedom Fest (Kaleidoscope Park / Downtown area)
4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: -9:45 PM
McKinney – Towne Lake Park
McKinney – Towne Lake Park
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Plano – Oak Point Park
Plano – Oak Point Park
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Dallas – Klyde Warren Park
Dallas – Klyde Warren Park
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Little Elm – Lakefront Park
Little Elm – Lakefront Park
5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Fort Worth – Trinity River / Panther Island
Fort Worth – Trinity River / Panther Island
5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Allen – Celebration Park
Allen – Celebration Park
Evening event
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
Lake Grapevine (Multiple Locations)
Flower Mound – Bakersfield Park
Fireworks at 9:50 PM on July 4
Addison – Kaboom Town
Addison – Kaboom Town!
5:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
One of the biggest fireworks shows in the U.S.
Irving – Sparks & Stripes
Irving – Sparks & Stripes (Lake Carolyn)
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks + Drone Show: ~9:30 PM
Arlington – Light Up Arlington
Arlington – Light Up Arlington
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks + Drone Show: ~9:30 PM
North Dallas + Collin County
North Dallas + Collin County Fireworks Guide
Richardson Family 4th Celebration
Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary at Richardson’s Family 4th Celebration on July 4, 2026, at Breckinridge Park. Enjoy patriotic music, family fun, food, kids activities, and one of the largest fireworks shows around.
Lake Grapevine
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Fireworks begin at 9:30PM
Launch location: Lake Grapevine
Show length: Approximately 18 minutes
Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July was originally published on majic945.com