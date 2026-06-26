Source: General / Galveston

Looking for the perfect spot to catch an unforgettable fireworks show this Independence Day? From waterfront displays and downtown skylines and family-friendly parks and community celebrations, North Texas offers plenty of places to watch the sky light up. Whether you’re planning a picnic, bringing the kids, or searching for the best views with live entertainment and food vendors, these are the top places to enjoy one of the biggest Fourth of July traditions across the Metroplex.

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See the best places to watch fireworks in North Texas this Fourth of July