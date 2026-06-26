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Places To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July

Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July

Discover the best places to watch Fourth of July fireworks in North Texas. See the top viewing spots across DFW.

Published on June 26, 2026
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Vibrant fireworks display over a coastal city skyline at night, with a ferris wheel and other amusement park rides visible.
Source: General / Galveston

Looking for the perfect spot to catch an unforgettable fireworks show this Independence Day? From waterfront displays and downtown skylines and family-friendly parks and community celebrations, North Texas offers plenty of places to watch the sky light up. Whether you’re planning a picnic, bringing the kids, or searching for the best views with live entertainment and food vendors, these are the top places to enjoy one of the biggest Fourth of July traditions across the Metroplex.

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See the best places to watch fireworks in North Texas this Fourth of July

Frisco – Freedom Fest

Frisco – Freedom Fest (Kaleidoscope Park / Downtown area)
4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: -9:45 PM

McKinney – Towne Lake Park

McKinney – Towne Lake Park
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

Plano – Oak Point Park

Plano – Oak Point Park
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

Dallas – Klyde Warren Park

Dallas – Klyde Warren Park
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

Little Elm – Lakefront Park

Little Elm – Lakefront Park
5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

Fort Worth – Trinity River / Panther Island

Fort Worth – Trinity River / Panther Island
5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

Allen – Celebration Park

Allen – Celebration Park
Evening event
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM

 Lake Grapevine (Multiple Locations)

Flower Mound – Bakersfield Park

Fireworks at 9:50 PM on July 4

Addison – Kaboom Town

Addison – Kaboom Town!
5:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Fireworks: ~9:30 PM
One of the biggest fireworks shows in the U.S.

Irving – Sparks & Stripes

Irving – Sparks & Stripes (Lake Carolyn)
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks + Drone Show: ~9:30 PM

Arlington – Light Up Arlington

Arlington – Light Up Arlington
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Fireworks + Drone Show: ~9:30 PM

 North Dallas + Collin County

North Dallas + Collin County Fireworks Guide

Richardson Family 4th Celebration

Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary at Richardson’s Family 4th Celebration on July 4, 2026, at Breckinridge Park. Enjoy patriotic music, family fun, food, kids activities, and one of the largest fireworks shows around.

Lake Grapevine

Saturday, July 4, 2026
Fireworks begin at 9:30PM
Launch location: Lake Grapevine
Show length: Approximately 18 minutes

Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July was originally published on majic945.com

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