DFW, Don’t Let This African Dust Catch You Slippin’

Source: Ali Çobanoğlu / Getty

Aye DFW, if you’re making plans to be outside this weekend or early next week, here’s your heads-up. A huge cloud of Saharan dust is making the 5,000-mile trip from Africa straight to North Texas, and while it’s gonna give us some beautiful orange and red sunrises and sunsets, it’s also bringing some problems with it.

The biggest issue? Our air quality is expected to take a hit, especially Monday and Tuesday when the dust will be at its worst. If you’ve got asthma, allergies, or any breathing problems, this is one of those times you might want to chill on being outside too long. Even if you’re healthy, don’t be surprised if your eyes start itching or your throat feels scratchy.

On top of that, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even the triple digits. So now you’ve got blazing heat mixed with dusty air—not exactly the best combo.

You’ll probably notice the sky looking hazy or milky instead of bright blue, and if we happen to get rain while the dust is here, don’t waste your money at the car wash. That rain can leave behind a muddy film on your ride.

The good news? This same dust helps create some incredible sunrise and sunset views and can even help keep tropical storms from developing.

Just remember to drink plenty of water, check on your family, especially older relatives and anyone with breathing issues, and don’t overdo it outside if you don’t have to. And if you want to keep an eye on air quality before heading out, check the Texas air quality forecast or your local DFW weather updates.

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