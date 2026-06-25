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Violent Felon Hit with Several Felonies After Indy SWAT Incident

Troy Anthony Phillips was arrested on Tuesday after being found passed out in a car at a busy intersection on Indy's east side with drugs and a loaded shotgun on him.

Published on June 25, 2026
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A city street with several vehicles, including a police car, parked along the sidewalk under a blue sky.
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent felon in Indianapolis has been charged with multiple felonies after he was found passed out in his car at an intersection with drugs and a loaded shotgun.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Troy Anthony Phillips, 43, was at the intersection of E. 10th Street and N. Emerson Avenue when callers reported that he was passed out in a blue 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with the car still in drive in the middle of the road.

Once there, officers shut down the area and moved in to put the car in park and prevent the car from damaging anything or hurting anyone nearby. After failing to wake up Phillips and get a response, SWAT teams were called in.

Phillips was eventually taken into custody, arrested on several felony charges, including possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was then booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

Several police vehicles, including an armored truck, parked on a city street with officers present.
Source: IMPD

Inside his car and in his pocket, officers said they found a loaded shotgun, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, and over 10 grams of fentanyl.

Phillips does have prior convictions for theft, narcotics possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Due to those previous convictions, it was determined that Phillips is both a serious violent felon and a habitual offender.

An initial hearing for Phillips was held on Thursday.

Violent Felon Hit with Several Felonies After Indy SWAT Incident was originally published on wibc.com

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