The Dallas Mavericks Secure New Head Coach

Michigan coach Dusty May takes Dallas Mavericks head coach job after 2 successful seasons with Wolverines.

May's departure triggers 15-day transfer window for Michigan players to explore their options.

Mavericks hope May can develop top draft pick Cooper Flagg and continue team's recent success.

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

Coach Dusty May of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team is packing his bags and heading to Dallas, Texas, to take on the new role as the Dallas Mavericks head coach, confirmed Monday by CBS News Texas & ESPN.

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The past two basketball seasons, May coached the Wolverines, leading Michigan to the 2026 NCAA national championship. Coach May will be replacing former Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, who was let go in May of 2026 after 5 seasons with the Dallas Mavs.

While coaching at Michigan, May went 64-13, leading the team to their second national title in program history since 1989. In 2025, the Wolverines also won the big 10 tournament and the 2026 Big Ten regular season championship under coach Dusty May.

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In April, a comment was made that May reached a contract deal that will have him continuing to lead the Michigan Wolverines for many years to come, says athletic director Warde Manuel during a ceremony celebrating Michigan’s NCAA championship run.

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During the April ceremony, Coach May says, “It’s been an honor for two years to represent all of you and to be called Coach by these guys. Anytime you have a group come together, and you feel like they gave you so much more than you could ever give them, it melts you. These guys did it for each other. They did it for the staff. They did it for all of you, and they did it for all the right reasons — with class, with great effort, and support for each other. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

According to ESPN, May will be the first college head coach to take an NBA job since former Michigan coach John Beilein took the Cleveland Cavaliers job in 2019. This move puts May in charge of the next generation for the Mavericks, which is being crafted around the 2025 number 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg and the NBA Rookie of the year last season after leading Dallas by 21 points per game. May’s departure from the Wolverines means that Michigan’s players can explore their future options, as under the NCAA rules, a 15-day transfer window will open five days after a new head coach is hired or publicly announced.

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May has emerged as one of sports’ promising young coaches; his reputation has blossomed as both a tactical coach and a coach who understands roster construction. Dallas welcomes the Mavericks’ new head coach, Dusty May.