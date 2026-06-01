The Mavs Announce Move From Downtown Dallas

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

On Monday, June 1st, the Dallas Mavericks confirmed their plan to leave downtown Dallas and have entered into an “option agreement” for the potential purchase of 104 acres of land at the former Valley View Mall site near Preston Road and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in North Dallas.

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This move comes from months of debate over the future location of the franchise, and heated discussions over whether Dallas should tear down its city hall to make room for the Dallas Mavericks to build a new arena in its place. The Mavs have said that they wanted to make a decision on a new arena by July in order to have enough time to build it out by 2031, which is the year that their lease ends at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavs have said that they wanted to remain inside the city limits, and in a statement Monday, it’s said that the team has worked closely with the city in order to identify potential new locations. Their new location will include a state-of-the-art arena and entertainment district, which could include a hotel, restaurants, retail, and green space. The goal is to have it designed as the community anchor point.

“Done thoughtfully and with community engagement, a project of this scale will serve as a meaningful economic catalyst for Dallas and its residents. We believe in Dallas, and our priority has been clear from the beginning: keeping the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas,” said a spokesperson from the Valley View site. At the end of 2021, the mall ceased operations, and the last of the former mall was finally demolished in 2023 after multiple fires. Previously announced plans for the site included an $85 million mixed-use project in the first quarter of 2028.

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The city of Dallas previously adopted a plan for a 450-acre area, including the site, which they dubbed the Dallas International District in 2013. The plans for this site include a 20-acre park to help make the area more “a vibrant, multicultural live-work-play-visit community that celebrates, encourages and inspires the diverse people and businesses of North Texas,” says the district’s website.

The new location is likely to face concern over its traffic impact and criticism for its lack of public transportation access. Though DART buses do serve that area, there is no train service. The Dallas council is set to debate on Wednesday regarding the possible cost for repairing the building and evaluating whether to stay or lease space for government offices in an office tower.