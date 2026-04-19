Cardi B Closes Out Tour With Missy Elliott, Drags Arena Staff Again
End Of An 'Errtime' Era! Cardi B Closes 'Little Miss Drama' Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef
Bardi was still big mad after beefing with arena staff in Atlanta, but Cardi B showed up and showed out for the last night of her tour with Missy Elliott as a surprise guest. She continued to drag the “disrespectful” staff, warning, “This will be the last time I’m ever in this b***h!”
Cardi B came through for fans at her final sold-out Atlanta show, but the biggest drama of the night went down backstage. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi put State Farm Arena on blast and refused to perform after “rude” run-ins with staff went too far for the star. After 35 successful stops on the Little Miss Drama Tour, she said her team never dealt with any issues like that with any other venue.
In a quick message to disappointed fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, the “Magnet” rapper said nothing would get her back onstage but an apology for the “disrespect” she experienced.
Cardi B Confronts Concert Kerfuffle, Said She’d Rather Perform In A Parking Lot After Arena Staff Pissed Her Off
Always quick to keep it real with her beloved Bardi Gang, Cardi B addressed all the drama directly. The show must go on, especially for the last night of the record-breaking Little Miss Drama Tour. However, the “Bodega Baddie” claims she won’t be back to the venue, at least not anytime soon.
“I’m pissed of right now, I’m not even going to lie. This arena’s been playing a lot f**king games with me! This will be the last time I’m ever in this b***h! Next time, I’m going to do my concert in the parking lot!” she promised to a cheering crowd.
“I’m tired of y’all playing with me! This is y’all f**king second time!” she continued, clarifying her animosity isn’t for the rest of the A. “I still f**k with the Atlanta Hawks, though!”
It’s unclear how they worked things out after the backstage blow-out, but the Cardi concert was worth the wait!
Check out Cardi B’s last night of Little Miss Drama with Missy Elliott and the celebrity cameos after the jump!
Missy Elliot Pops Out As A Surprise Guest On The Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B Can’t Stop Stanning
After the dust somewhat settled, Cardi B kept the same energy that made the Friday night show so amazing. The crowd was still packed with celebrities like Tyler Perry spinning the block for night two and Usher. It’s tough to top Mariah The Scientist and the King himself, T.I. previously taking the stage.
Yet Cardi outdid herself with another legend, Missy Elliott, popping out and making the “Hello” hit-maker “Lose Control.”
In a touching moment, both queens gave each other their flowers and a hug neither one wanted to end. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rapper proudly passed the torch, leaving Cardi so emotional she jumped up and down. Somebody get the tissues because our allergies are cutting up amid this cuteness!
The surprises didn’t stop there because social media sensation and reality TV star Shamar also graced the stage.
Other celebrity fans in the building included RHOA‘s Porsha Williams and her new boo Sway McKinney.
LightSkinKeisha got her whole life in the audience.
Usher showed love backstage to a fellow “Superstar.”
And Tyler Perry was scene on the scene, even getting a photo op with YK Osiris.
Check out Cardi B’s special closing message for the end of the Little Miss Drama Tour after the flip!
End Of An ‘Errtime’ Era! Benevolent Belcalis Shares Heartfelt Message For The End Of Little Miss Drama
Cardi B thanks her team, fans, and other supporters every step of the way and this milestone tour was no different. She took to Instagram with a final message of gratitude, noting that she did it while she was a little drunk “so I can tell y’all how I really, really feel.”
“I just want to say thank you everybody who came out to the Little Miss Drama Tour and was a part of the Little Miss Drama Tour,” she began, thanking production, glam, wardrobe, choreographers, dancers, every venue, catering, security, bus drivers, and everyone else who made this historic moment possible.
“It went really smooth because we all did a great job. I also want to say thank for everybody that came out from the celebrities that came to see me just to have a good time. Thank you to the celebrities who came out to perform with me. If y’all ever need a kidney, I’m going to find someone to give it to y’all. You don’t even want my kidneys, b***h!” the comedic queen joked.
Cardi thanked her friends and family for not just making one or two shows, but keeping her from “feeling super lonely on the road.”
“Most of all, of course, I want to say thank you to my fans! Thank you to Bardi Gang! Thank you to everybody that came and made this moment so special for me,” she continued, appreciating everyone who flew and drove for hours to make it to her shows.
“Some of y’all put so much effort in y’all outfits, it’s like, ‘Oh! Y’all trying to outdo me! Hold on! I got to step it up’ because y’all were going so crazy. Y’all were dressed to the nines,” she said shouting everyone from the cool girls and drama to those who pulled up looking Met Gala gorgeous.
On a vulnerable note, Cardi thanked the fans who opened up to her about their stories and touched her heart at the meet and greets. She reminded everyone that they’re not alone in their struggles. Sometimes, she’s also “sad as a motherf**ker,” but “for two hours when I’m on that stage I forget about everything. I’m the happiest girl in the world” even if she goes home crying later.
In addition to the accolades, broken records and viral moments, the tour marks a “rebirth” and “renaissance” for Cardi. This is a defining moment as her first headlining tour after pulling out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour when she gave birth to her first child, Kulture, shortly after the breakout debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Nearly a decade and three more children later, Cardi proved that she’s still one of the best.
What were your favorite moments from Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour?
End Of An 'Errtime' Era! Cardi B Closes 'Little Miss Drama' Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef was originally published on bossip.com