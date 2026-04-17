Queens Of Spring! A Gallery Of Sun-Kissed Stunners Serving Elevated Exquisiteness At Sundresses & Seersuckers 2026

Fabulous, Flourishing & FINE!

Source: IG: @arry.b/photographer: @relltheshooter

Just a week after redefining citywide celebrations with this year’s epic 404 Day festivities, Atlanta continued its winning streak with Sundresses & Seersuckers–a spectacular Springtime affair that delivered elevated exquisiteness with philanthropic flair.

Bustling with beautiful people in elegant garden party attire, the ever-growing event attracted thousands of fabulous, flourishing, and FINE ladies and gentlemen for a carefully curated weekend centered on community, connection, and culture.

Hosted by the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Sundresses & Seersuckers evolved from a single-day event into a four-day experience in support of Commitment to Excellence 501(c)(3)–an organization that has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to young Black men since 2009.

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Setting the tone for the grand finale was a “19th Hole” golf social followed by a high-energy Friday “Prequel” event featuring multiple music rooms with a choose-your-own-vibe atmosphere.

Other standout moments included a morning wellness bootcamp and fireside chat hosted by political powerhouse Jasmine Crockett in conversation with famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump about his book “Worse Than A Lie.”

With vibes high and Spring weather springing, S&S culminates with its flagship experience where stylish attendees enjoy exclusive lounges, VIP sections, hip-moving grooves, and a vibrant showcase of Black-owned beverage brands.

“This event is about the people,” said S&S co-chair Larry Rasberry, noting that they’ve vowed to never center it around a celebrity headliner. “It’s not about a national recording artist. It’s about Sundresses & Seersuckers, the patrons and our sponsors, and most importantly, those that we’re able to impact.”

Have you experienced Sundresses & Seersuckers? If so, did you have a timeeee? If not, will you be pulling up next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of scintillating stunners who shined at the exquisite event on the flip.