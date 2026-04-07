Bomb Threat in Downtown Dallas

Source: Radio ONE / General

Dallas police bomb squad breached a suspicious vehicle in downtown Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., after a possible bomb threat that led to the lockdown of the El Centro campus of Dallas College and Bank of America.

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This incident took place in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue near the El Centro Dallas College campus, where sources told news stations that there was a bomb in the area. Officials warned that the campus was on lockdown, along with the Bank of America tower downtown.

A sniffing bomb dog was seen checking the surrounding areas, including the suspected vehicle. In an update, DPD said that the car and package were cleared out and no threat was found. The driver was brought into custody on charges related to obstructing the road.

Dallas police said to expect significant traffic delays in the downtown area, and drivers are urged to avoid the area where the event took place and use alternate routes East/West: Ross Ave or Commerce St & North/South: Griffin St or Houston St.

The Dallas police told news stations that the entire intersection of Elm Street and Lamar Street is blocked off. DART services were also blocked in the area

This story is still developing.

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