We’re Getting War Updates Through Meme Videos Now?!

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Has anyone else seen these LEGO propaganda videos that have been dropping on social media?

It’s kind of wild to say this out loud, but a lot of Americans are literally getting updates about what’s happening in Iran… through videos that look like they belong on a meme page. One minute it’s a serious geopolitical situation, the next it’s an AI-generated LEGO video that feels like a movie trailer or even a toy-brick-style animation, and somehow, that’s the “news” people are consuming.

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It almost feels unreal, but it’s informative and entertaining, not only from the visuals but also from the audio; these are highly animated AI Lego rap videos. It’s like we’re watching something this serious play out in a format that’s usually reserved for entertainment. However, that’s the reality of how information moves now: fast, viral, and while it might seem amusing at first glance, it’s also a little concerning when you realize this is how many people are forming their understanding of real-world events. Social media comments make jokes about these videos, saying they’re going to be used to teach about this war in history classes.

It seems like a new video goes out almost every day; however, these videos are not in order, but do include the most recent videos.

Let’s take a look at these viral LEGO videos.

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