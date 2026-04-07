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We’re Getting War Updates Through Meme Videos Now?!

It sounds crazy, but people are learning about Iran through videos that look like memes. Funny at first… until you realize this is how real news is being consumed

Published on April 7, 2026
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Has anyone else seen these LEGO propaganda videos that have been dropping on social media? 

It’s kind of wild to say this out loud, but a lot of Americans are literally getting updates about what’s happening in Iran… through videos that look like they belong on a meme page. One minute it’s a serious geopolitical situation, the next it’s an AI-generated LEGO video that feels like a movie trailer or even a toy-brick-style animation, and somehow, that’s the “news” people are consuming.

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It almost feels unreal, but it’s informative and entertaining, not only from the visuals but also from the audio; these are highly animated AI Lego rap videos. It’s like we’re watching something this serious play out in a format that’s usually reserved for entertainment. However, that’s the reality of how information moves now: fast, viral, and while it might seem amusing at first glance, it’s also a little concerning when you realize this is how many people are forming their understanding of real-world events. Social media comments make jokes about these videos, saying they’re going to be used to teach about this war in history classes.

It seems like a new video goes out almost every day; however, these videos are not in order, but do include the most recent videos.

Let’s take a look at these viral LEGO videos. 

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