The Polls Are Calling! Texas Ballot Propositions Made Simple
- Republican measures aim to lower property taxes and restrict certain healthcare, education, and immigration policies.
- Democratic measures focus on expanding Medicaid, protecting reproductive rights, and increasing school funding and public transportation.
- Both parties seek to influence Texas's direction through these non-binding propositions ahead of the March 3 election.
As Texans head toward the March 3 election, both parties have placed propositions on the ballot that signal what they want lawmakers to prioritize. Here’s what some of them mean in plain language.
Republican Propositions (What They Mean)
- Property taxes based on purchase price, phased out – Lock in your home’s taxable value at what you paid and gradually eliminate property taxes over six years by cutting government spending.
- Voter approval for property tax increases – Cities and counties would have to get voter approval in a November election before raising property taxes.
- No denial of care based on vaccine status – Healthcare providers couldn’t refuse treatment solely because someone isn’t vaccinated.
- Teach life begins at fertilization – Public schools would be required to teach that life starts at fertilization.
- Ban certain clinics in K–12 schools – Schools couldn’t offer gender-related or reproductive health clinics or services on campus.
- Term limits for elected officials – Politicians could only serve a set number of terms.
- Protect Texas water resources – Prevent large-scale sales of Texas water to a single public or private entity.
- Limit public services for undocumented immigrants – Reduce or end certain taxpayer-funded services for people in the country illegally.
- Limit Democratic leadership roles in Legislature – Stop awarding key committee leadership positions to Democrats.
- Prohibit Sharia law – Ban the use or recognition of Sharia law in Texas courts.
Democratic Propositions (What They Mean)
- Expand Medicaid – Increase access to affordable healthcare for low-income Texans.
- Humane immigration policies – Support pathways to citizenship and more compassionate immigration reform.
- Protect healthcare decisions – Ensure individuals can make their own reproductive and medical choices.
- Address housing affordability – Take action to lower housing costs and increase access statewide.
- Increase public school funding – Raise per-student funding to match the national average.
- Online voter registration – Allow secure online voter registration for eligible Texans.
- Protect the environment – Focus on clean air, clean water, and preserving natural resources.
- Legalize cannabis – Allow adult marijuana use and clear low-level past convictions.
- Raise state worker and teacher pay – Increase salaries and adjust them for inflation.
- Redistricting reform – Create a non-partisan board to draw fair voting maps and ban mid-decade redistricting.
- Shift tax burden to the wealthy – Provide more federal tax relief to working-class Texans.
- Expand public transportation – Increase access to public transit options across the state.
While these propositions are not laws themselves, they reflect the direction each party wants Texas to go.
