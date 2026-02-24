Listen Live
The Polls Are Calling! Texas Ballot Propositions Made Simple

Here’s a simple breakdown of key Republican and Democratic propositions shaping Texas’ future this election season.

Published on February 24, 2026
  • Republican measures aim to lower property taxes and restrict certain healthcare, education, and immigration policies.
  • Democratic measures focus on expanding Medicaid, protecting reproductive rights, and increasing school funding and public transportation.
  • Both parties seek to influence Texas's direction through these non-binding propositions ahead of the March 3 election.
As Texans head toward the March 3 election, both parties have placed propositions on the ballot that signal what they want lawmakers to prioritize. Here’s what some of them mean in plain language.

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Republican Propositions (What They Mean)

  • Property taxes based on purchase price, phased out – Lock in your home’s taxable value at what you paid and gradually eliminate property taxes over six years by cutting government spending.
  • Voter approval for property tax increases – Cities and counties would have to get voter approval in a November election before raising property taxes.
  • No denial of care based on vaccine status – Healthcare providers couldn’t refuse treatment solely because someone isn’t vaccinated.
  • Teach life begins at fertilization – Public schools would be required to teach that life starts at fertilization.
  • Ban certain clinics in K–12 schools – Schools couldn’t offer gender-related or reproductive health clinics or services on campus.
  • Term limits for elected officials – Politicians could only serve a set number of terms.
  • Protect Texas water resources – Prevent large-scale sales of Texas water to a single public or private entity.
  • Limit public services for undocumented immigrants – Reduce or end certain taxpayer-funded services for people in the country illegally.
  • Limit Democratic leadership roles in Legislature – Stop awarding key committee leadership positions to Democrats.
  • Prohibit Sharia law – Ban the use or recognition of Sharia law in Texas courts.

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Democratic Propositions (What They Mean)

  • Expand Medicaid – Increase access to affordable healthcare for low-income Texans.
  • Humane immigration policies – Support pathways to citizenship and more compassionate immigration reform.
  • Protect healthcare decisions – Ensure individuals can make their own reproductive and medical choices.
  • Address housing affordability – Take action to lower housing costs and increase access statewide.
  • Increase public school funding – Raise per-student funding to match the national average.
  • Online voter registration – Allow secure online voter registration for eligible Texans.
  • Protect the environment – Focus on clean air, clean water, and preserving natural resources.
  • Legalize cannabis – Allow adult marijuana use and clear low-level past convictions.
  • Raise state worker and teacher pay – Increase salaries and adjust them for inflation.
  • Redistricting reform – Create a non-partisan board to draw fair voting maps and ban mid-decade redistricting.
  • Shift tax burden to the wealthy – Provide more federal tax relief to working-class Texans.
  • Expand public transportation – Increase access to public transit options across the state.

Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot

While these propositions are not laws themselves, they reflect the direction each party wants Texas to go.

