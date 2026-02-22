Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide
- Voter registration and early voting dates for the 2026 Texas primary election.
- Primary elections allow voters to select party nominees for federal, state, and local offices.
- First-time voters need to register, bring an ID, and know their polling location.
The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices. Everyone who is eligible and registered to vote has the opportunity to participate — including first-time voters navigating the process for the first time.
Key Election Dates
For the March 3, 2026 primary election in Texas:
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, February 2, 2026 – Check your registration status early to make sure you’re eligible. [Republican Party of Texas]
- Early Voting: Tuesday, February 17 – Friday, February 27, 2026. [Texas Secretary of State]
- Primary Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Texas Secretary of State]
Early voting typically runs from 17 days before Election Day through the Friday before. During early voting, you can cast your ballot at designated locations in your county. [Texas Secretary of State]
What Does “Primary Election” Mean?
A primary election is where voters select which candidates will represent a political party in the general election. In Texas primaries, voters choose either the Democratic or Republican contest to vote in — but not both in the same cycle. [Houston Chronicle]
All registered voters can participate, and your vote helps decide nominees for positions like:
- U.S. Senate and U.S. House
- Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General
- State Legislature seats (Texas House & Senate)
- Local offices and judges
Early Voting Details
Early voting gives you the chance to vote before Election Day. In most counties:
- Polls are open each weekday during early voting. [Texas Secretary of State]
- You can often vote at any early voting location in your county. [US Vote Foundation]
- Polls are usually open from morning through evening — check your county’s election office for exact hours. [Texas Secretary of State]
Voting early can reduce lines and give you more flexibility with your schedule.
How to Vote on Election Day
On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are still allowed to vote. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]
Election Day voting occurs at your assigned polling location, which is usually based on your home address. Your voter registration certificate or local election office website can tell you where you vote. [US Vote Foundation]
First-Time Voter Checklist
If you’re voting for the first time in Texas, here’s what you need:
- Be Registered: You must be registered by the deadline. Check your status at VoteTexas.gov. [Republican Party of Texas]
- Bring an Accepted ID: Texas requires a valid photo ID at the polls (driver’s license, passport, state-issued ID, etc.). [US Vote Foundation]
- Know Your Location: Find your polling place online or through your county election office. [US Vote Foundation]
- Plan When to Vote: Early voting can be a convenient option, but you can vote on Election Day too. [Texas Secretary of State]
Voter Registration Basics
To register in Texas, you must be:
- A U.S. citizen
- A Texas resident
- 17.5 years old to register (and 18 by Election Day)
- Not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court (in most cases)
Check registration forms, deadlines, and requirements at VoteTexas.gov. [US Vote Foundation]
Helpful Tips for First-Time Voters
- Review your sample ballot ahead of time — many counties post them online. [Reddit]
- Go with a friend or family member to feel more comfortable at the polls.
- Bring your ID and any supporting documents you may need — especially if your address changed recently.
- Check hours at your polling place before heading out, especially during early voting.
Want More Info?
For official and up-to-date information, visit the Texas Secretary of State Elections page or your local county elections office.