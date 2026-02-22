Listen Live
Close
Politics

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices.

Published on February 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Voter registration and early voting dates for the 2026 Texas primary election.
  • Primary elections allow voters to select party nominees for federal, state, and local offices.
  • First-time voters need to register, bring an ID, and know their polling location.

Early Voting Sign

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices. Everyone who is eligible and registered to vote has the opportunity to participate — including first-time voters navigating the process for the first time.

Key Election Dates

For the March 3, 2026 primary election in Texas:

Early voting typically runs from 17 days before Election Day through the Friday before. During early voting, you can cast your ballot at designated locations in your county. [Texas Secretary of State]

What Does “Primary Election” Mean?

A primary election is where voters select which candidates will represent a political party in the general election. In Texas primaries, voters choose either the Democratic or Republican contest to vote in — but not both in the same cycle. [Houston Chronicle]

All registered voters can participate, and your vote helps decide nominees for positions like:

  • U.S. Senate and U.S. House
  • Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General
  • State Legislature seats (Texas House & Senate)
  • Local offices and judges

Early Voting Details

Early voting gives you the chance to vote before Election Day. In most counties:

Voting early can reduce lines and give you more flexibility with your schedule.

How to Vote on Election Day

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are still allowed to vote. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]

Election Day voting occurs at your assigned polling location, which is usually based on your home address. Your voter registration certificate or local election office website can tell you where you vote. [US Vote Foundation]

First-Time Voter Checklist

If you’re voting for the first time in Texas, here’s what you need:

  • Be Registered: You must be registered by the deadline. Check your status at VoteTexas.gov. [Republican Party of Texas]
  • Bring an Accepted ID: Texas requires a valid photo ID at the polls (driver’s license, passport, state-issued ID, etc.). [US Vote Foundation]
  • Know Your Location: Find your polling place online or through your county election office. [US Vote Foundation]
  • Plan When to Vote: Early voting can be a convenient option, but you can vote on Election Day too. [Texas Secretary of State]

Voter Registration Basics

To register in Texas, you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • A Texas resident
  • 17.5 years old to register (and 18 by Election Day)
  • Not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court (in most cases)

Check registration forms, deadlines, and requirements at VoteTexas.gov. [US Vote Foundation]

Helpful Tips for First-Time Voters

  • Review your sample ballot ahead of time — many counties post them online. [Reddit]
  • Go with a friend or family member to feel more comfortable at the polls.
  • Bring your ID and any supporting documents you may need — especially if your address changed recently.
  • Check hours at your polling place before heading out, especially during early voting.

Want More Info?

For official and up-to-date information, visit the Texas Secretary of State Elections page or your local county elections office.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala

Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Astro Projections
3 Items
Lifestyle  |  Kirby Lozano

Astrological Forecast: February 22 – March 1

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

'Right Man, Wrong Time': Kayla Nicole Speaks On Travis Kelce Relationship Ending

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close