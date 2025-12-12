Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025
Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025
Holiday lights, family shows, markets, concerts, and seasonal pop-ups — curated for a fun DFW weekend.
Last updated: December 11, 2025
Quick overview
The Dallas–Fort Worth area is fully in holiday mode this weekend. Expect light displays, pop-up experiences, live music, and family shows across Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Grand Prairie, and nearby suburbs. Many events run all weekend — some require advance tickets; others are free or donation-based. [Visit Dallas]
Featured events (can’t-miss)
Prairie Lights — 20 Years (Lynn Creek / Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie)
When: Evenings, Dec 12–14 (check nightly schedule). Why go: One of DFW’s biggest drive-through & walkable light displays; family-friendly with holiday music and photo ops. Tip: Buy timed-entry tickets in advance on event website. [Do214]
Christmas in the Garden — Fort Worth Botanic Garden
When: Ongoing through Jan 5; evenings are the most festive. Why go: Sparkling garden displays, themed installations, and seasonal programming — great for date nights or family photos. [Fort Worth]
Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight at City Park (Downtown Dallas)
When: Saturday, Dec 13, 5:00–9:00 PM. Why go: Local vendors, food trucks, candlelit market vibes, and family activities — low-cost entry. Perfect for a cozy Saturday evening stroll. [Downtown Dallas]
Stuff The Bus: J. Alexander Law, DART, and 979 The Beat (Addison)
When: Sunday, Dec 14, 12:00–3:00 PM. Why go: Donate for the holidays, collect goods for children and the elderly. Plus an opportunity to party with your favorite mode of transportation, radio, and J. Alexander Law [DART]
Soft Opening: The White Pearl (Bishop Arts)
When: Sunday, Dec 14, 3:00–7:00 PM. Why go: Local vendors, giveaways, tattoos, tooth gems, and teeth whitening in time for the holidays. Plus free mimosas and pan dulce and a chance for a full year of free Teeth Whitening [The White Pearl]
Holidays at the Heard (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary)
When: Events running weekend of Dec 12–14. Why go: Nature + holiday programming: light displays, seasonal exhibits, and kid-friendly activities. Check the Heard’s site for times and ticketing. [What’s happening in Dallas]
ICE! at Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
When: All weekend with multiple showings. Why go: Popular indoor winter attraction (ice sculptures, slides, themed displays). Advance tickets recommended — it sells out on busy nights. [What’s Up Fort Worth]
Music & nightlife picks
- Billy Strings (Dec 12) — Check local venue calendars for time & tickets (shows in/near Dallas area this weekend). [Do214]
- Local concerts & comedy: CultureMap and local venue sites list comedy shows, concerts, and theater performances around the city — great for last-minute plans. [CultureMap Dallas]
Family-friendly activities
- Prairie Lights — drive-through or walk-through holiday lights (family favorite). [Do214]
- Christmas at the Anatole / Deck the Plaza — family activities, children’s programming, and seasonal rides at the hotel/complex (check event pages). [Visit Dallas]
- Holiday displays & light parks — many suburbs (like The Colony, Andrew Brown Park East) host nightly light shows and drive-through displays. See local roundup listings. [What’s happening in Dallas]
Markets, pop-ups & seasonal experiences
- Holiday Village / Candlelight markets (Downtown Dallas) — vendor stalls, small gifts, and food trucks for casual shopping. [Downtown Dallas]
- Netflix House Dallas & seasonal pop-ups: immersive pop-ups (like Netflix House) and seasonal brand activations can offer unique photo ops and ticketed experiences. Hours may vary on weekends. [MySA]
- Tea Around Town® Dallas (select dates) — festive tea experiences and themed afternoon tea pop-ups — check the calendar for times and locations. [What’s Up Fort Worth]
Where to check for last-minute tickets & updates
Here are reliable local listings and event calendars to confirm times, buy tickets, or find new events:
- VisitDallas event calendar — official roundup for Dallas events. [Visit Dallas]
- DFWChild — family picks & holiday roundups. [DFW Child]
- FortWorth.com — Fort Worth events & holiday pages. [Fort Worth]
- do214 — Dallas/Fort Worth events by day (useful for day-by-day listings). [Do214]
- CultureMap Dallas — weekend picks & top events. [CultureMap Dallas]
Local tips for the weekend
- Buy ahead: Prairie Lights, ICE!, and immersive pop-ups often sell out evening time slots. Purchase timed tickets online to skip lines. [Do214]
- Traffic & parking: Expect heavier traffic near major holiday attractions and convention centers. Allow extra time and check parking maps. [Visit Dallas]
- Dress warm: Even in Texas, nights can be chilly — bring layers for outdoor light displays and evening markets.
- Plan kid breaks: If you’re hitting several family events, build in snack or quiet time to keep kids (and adults) happy.