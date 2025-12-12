Listen Live
Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025

Published on December 12, 2025
  • Prairie Lights: DFW's biggest drive-through light display, buy tickets in advance
  • Christmas in the Garden: Sparkling displays, themed installations at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
  • Holiday Village: Cozy market in Downtown Dallas with local vendors, food, and activities
Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025

Holiday lights, family shows, markets, concerts, and seasonal pop-ups — curated for a fun DFW weekend.

Last updated: December 11, 2025

Quick overview

The Dallas–Fort Worth area is fully in holiday mode this weekend. Expect light displays, pop-up experiences, live music, and family shows across Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Grand Prairie, and nearby suburbs. Many events run all weekend — some require advance tickets; others are free or donation-based. [Visit Dallas]

Music & nightlife picks

  • Billy Strings (Dec 12) — Check local venue calendars for time & tickets (shows in/near Dallas area this weekend). [Do214]
  • Local concerts & comedy: CultureMap and local venue sites list comedy shows, concerts, and theater performances around the city — great for last-minute plans. [CultureMap Dallas]

Family-friendly activities

  • Prairie Lights — drive-through or walk-through holiday lights (family favorite). [Do214]
  • Christmas at the Anatole / Deck the Plaza — family activities, children’s programming, and seasonal rides at the hotel/complex (check event pages). [Visit Dallas]
  • Holiday displays & light parks — many suburbs (like The Colony, Andrew Brown Park East) host nightly light shows and drive-through displays. See local roundup listings. [What’s happening in Dallas]

Markets, pop-ups & seasonal experiences

  • Holiday Village / Candlelight markets (Downtown Dallas) — vendor stalls, small gifts, and food trucks for casual shopping. [Downtown Dallas]
  • Netflix House Dallas & seasonal pop-ups: immersive pop-ups (like Netflix House) and seasonal brand activations can offer unique photo ops and ticketed experiences. Hours may vary on weekends. [MySA]
  • Tea Around Town® Dallas (select dates) — festive tea experiences and themed afternoon tea pop-ups — check the calendar for times and locations. [What’s Up Fort Worth]

Where to check for last-minute tickets & updates

Here are reliable local listings and event calendars to confirm times, buy tickets, or find new events:

Local tips for the weekend

  • Buy ahead: Prairie Lights, ICE!, and immersive pop-ups often sell out evening time slots. Purchase timed tickets online to skip lines. [Do214]
  • Traffic & parking: Expect heavier traffic near major holiday attractions and convention centers. Allow extra time and check parking maps. [Visit Dallas]
  • Dress warm: Even in Texas, nights can be chilly — bring layers for outdoor light displays and evening markets.
  • Plan kid breaks: If you’re hitting several family events, build in snack or quiet time to keep kids (and adults) happy.

Sources: VisitDallas, FortWorth.com, Do214, CultureMap Dallas, Downtown Dallas event pages, DFWChild. Check each event link for the most up-to-date times and ticketing. [Visit Dallas]

