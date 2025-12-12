Top Things to Do in DFW — Weekend of December 12–14, 2025

When: Evenings, Dec 12–14 (check nightly schedule). Why go: One of DFW’s biggest drive-through & walkable light displays; family-friendly with holiday music and photo ops. Tip: Buy timed-entry tickets in advance on event website. [Do214]

When: Ongoing through Jan 5; evenings are the most festive. Why go: Sparkling garden displays, themed installations, and seasonal programming — great for date nights or family photos. [Fort Worth]

Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight at City Park (Downtown Dallas)

When: Saturday, Dec 13, 5:00–9:00 PM. Why go: Local vendors, food trucks, candlelit market vibes, and family activities — low-cost entry. Perfect for a cozy Saturday evening stroll. [Downtown Dallas]

Stuff The Bus: J. Alexander Law, DART, and 979 The Beat (Addison)

When: Sunday, Dec 14, 12:00–3:00 PM. Why go: Donate for the holidays, collect goods for children and the elderly. Plus an opportunity to party with your favorite mode of transportation, radio, and J. Alexander Law [DART]

Soft Opening: The White Pearl (Bishop Arts)

When: Sunday, Dec 14, 3:00–7:00 PM. Why go: Local vendors, giveaways, tattoos, tooth gems, and teeth whitening in time for the holidays. Plus free mimosas and pan dulce and a chance for a full year of free Teeth Whitening [The White Pearl]