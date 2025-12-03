DFW Holiday Pop Ups 2025
- Diverse holiday events - markets, shops, bars, and family-friendly activities across DFW.
- Supports local businesses and creatives with unique, handmade gifts and goods.
- Relaxed, fun atmosphere to explore with friends or family this holiday season.
Holiday Pop-Ups & Markets Happening in DFW — December 2025 Guide
From handmade-vendor markets to cozy holiday bars and sip-and-shop events: here’s a curated roundup of pop-ups and markets you don’t want to miss this season in DFW.
🎁 Featured Holiday Pop-Ups & Markets
- CityLine Merry Market — CityLine Plaza (State Street, DFW)
Dates: Friday, Dec 12 (6 PM–10 PM) & Saturday, Dec 13 (12 PM–8 PM) [CityLine DFW]
What to expect: 70+ local makers & vendors, handmade & vintage gifts, live music, holiday shopping, food & drinks, a Hot Cocoa Crawl, and open-air holiday vibes. Great for gift-hunting, friends night out, or a chilled holiday stroll.
- Christmas Pop Up Shop & Toy Drive (Fort Worth) — 6755 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Date: Saturday, Dec 20, 2025, 2 PM–7 PM [Eventbrite]
What to expect: Local vendors, shopping, food & hot chocolate, holiday cheer, and toy-drive/giveaway — perfect if you want to shop with heart and spread some joy.
- Holiday Sip & Shop Pop-Up Market (Dallas) — 3656 Howell St, Dallas, TX 75204
Date: Sunday, Dec 7, 2025, 10 AM–4 PM [AllEvents]/
What to expect: Festive shopping, live music, craft cocktails, and a laid-back, local vibe — good for friends or solo strolls with a latte in hand.
- Rhythm & Relics Holiday Pop Up Market (Arlington) — Truth Vinyl, 300 E Division St, Arlington, TX 76011
Date: Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, starting at 12:00 PM [Patch]
What to expect: Art, music, holiday shopping vibes — good mix of creative local makers, holiday energy, and community-style gathering.
🍸 Holiday Bars & Festive Nightlife + Family-Friendly Popups
- Holiday Bars & Pop-Ups Around Dallas — From now through December 2025 [Dallas Happy Hour]
Examples include:
– “Elf Bar” at Will Call Bar: whimsical holiday decor, festive drinks, games & photo-op vibes. [AOL]
– “St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland” — rooftop holiday cocktail + skyline vibes. [Dallas Happy Hour]
– Other themed pop-up bars and holiday-themed cocktails around Dallas — great for nights out with friends or a date. [Dallas Happy Hour]
- Community-style holiday markets & smaller pop-ups — smaller vendor events, holiday shopping + local makers + casual vibes, often with crafts, food, and easy hangout energy. [AllEvents]
Why It’s Worth Checking Out
• Supports local makers, small businesses & creatives across DFW (perfect if you love community & handmade vibes).
• More relaxed and fun than mall chaos — many pop-ups offer unique gifts, homegrown goods, and festive energy.
• Great mix of events: family-friendly markets, toy drives, gift-hunting, nightlife & cocktails — good for any mood or mood-swing this season.
• Easy to explore with friends or family: short events, walkable, flexible timing, and a chance to connect with local culture and community.