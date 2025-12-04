Santa Titled Christmas Songs That We Love
There’s something special about Christmas music, but songs that feature Santa in the title bring an extra level of fun, nostalgia, and holiday magic. Whether it’s soulful Motown classics, smooth R&B remakes, timeless jazz interpretations, or modern hits. Santa-themed tracks always set the perfect festive vibe. These songs capture everything we love about the Christmas season.The excitement, the anticipation, the warmth, and the joy of Christmas memories. From different renditions of classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and the iconic “Santa Baby,” to modern takes that bring fresh energy to the holidays, this collection highlights the best of the best. ckeck out these santa titles christmas songs that we love!
Jackson 5 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Mariah Carey – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Frank Sinatra- Santa Clause is coming to Town
Michael Bublé – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Mariah Carey – Oh Santa! ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson
Sabrina Carpenter – santa doesn’t know you like i do
Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me
Sia – Santa’s Coming For Us
Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto
Gene Autry – Here Comes Santa Claus
Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus
Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
MADONNA – Santa Baby
Michael Bublé – Santa Baby
Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Dolly Parton – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
LA SANTA- BAD BUNNY
