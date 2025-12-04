Listen Live
Santa Titled Christmas Songs That We Love

Explore our favorite Santa-themed Christmas songs that bring nostalgia, soul, and holiday magic to any playlist.

Published on December 4, 2025
Festive santa blowing snow, spreading holiday magic
Source: Robert Gouck / Getty

There’s something special about Christmas music, but songs that feature Santa in the title bring an extra level of fun, nostalgia, and holiday magic. Whether it’s soulful Motown classics, smooth R&B remakes, timeless jazz interpretations, or modern hits. Santa-themed tracks always set the perfect festive vibe. These songs capture everything we love about the Christmas season.The excitement, the anticipation, the warmth, and the joy of Christmas memories. From different renditions of classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and the iconic “Santa Baby,” to modern takes that bring fresh energy to the holidays, this collection highlights the best of the best. ckeck out these santa titles christmas songs that we love!

TRENDING: Christmas Lights and Holiday Festivals to Visit in Texas

Jackson 5 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Mariah Carey – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Frank Sinatra- Santa Clause is coming to Town

Michael Bublé – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Mariah Carey – Oh Santa! ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson

Sabrina Carpenter – santa doesn’t know you like i do

Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me

Sia – Santa’s Coming For Us

Snoop Dogg – Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto

Gene Autry – Here Comes Santa Claus

Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus

Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby

MADONNA – Santa Baby

Michael Bublé – Santa Baby

Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus 

Dolly Parton – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

LA SANTA- BAD BUNNY

Santa Titled Christmas Songs That We Love was originally published on majic945.com

