Lifestyle

Gifts You Might Want To Add To Your Christmas List

Celebrate National Santa List Day with the most wanted Christmas gifts this year. Tech, fashion, self-care and, everything in between.

Published on December 4, 2025
Santa Claus sits in a red studio chair holding a script with a large gift sack beside him creating a festive Christmas scene
Source: Deagreez / Getty

Today is National Santa List Day, the perfect time to think about all the gifts you hope to receive or give this holiday season. From classic gifts to modern must-haves, everyone has something on their Santa list, whether it’s the latest tech, cozy fashion or new kitchen gadgets. Celebrating this day is a fun reminder to make your list, check it twice, and get inspired by the most wanted Christmas gifts of the year. If you’re shopping for yourself or for loved ones. Take a look at these christmas gifts you might want to add to your christmas list.

ŌURA Ring

Ninja SLUSHI

Tool Kit

IPAD

New Car

Perfume

Cologne

Purse

AirPods

Playstation Products

Nike

Fenty Beauty

Jordans

