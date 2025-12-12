New Adult Spelling Bee Rooftop Event In Dallas

Adult spelling bee with friendly competition and surprises

Rooftop event features poetry, storytelling, and community

Celebration of literature, creativity, and Dallas culture

Dallas is stepping into a new era of entertainment, culture, and community; it’s bringing you something you didn’t even know you needed: Views from the cliff pressents Pluto unplugged, featuring an adult spelling bee, yes, a spelling bee for grown folks. Set on one of the most stunning rooftops in the city, complete with an amazing view of Downtown. This definitely isn’t your childhood spelling test. This is Dallas showcasing creativity, connection, and culture in a fresh, elevated way, transforming a simple concept into a full experience you won’t want to miss.

LOCATION: 320 S R L Thornton Freeway Service Rd

TIME/ DATE: Dec 16 from 6pm to 10pm CST

The night includes an Adult Spelling Bee, rooftop book fair, poets open mic, happy hour and more!!!! With free parking and light bites.

From the glowing skyline to the vibe that hits you the moment the elevator doors open. The energy is something different. Creative, grown, and uniquely Dallas. It feels like you’re part of something new.

This is not about being a perfect speller; this is about the fun. Whether you’re stepping up to the mic or cheering from the sidelines, the competition is all about the laughs, the surprises, and bragging rights. Maybe you’ll confidently spell a word you haven’t seen since eighth grade, or maybe you’ll get tripped up by something wild that the host throws your way, but either way, you’ll have a drink or two from the bar, a view, and a room full of people rooting for you. It’s the thrill of friendly competition mixed with the relaxed vibe of a Dallas night out.

The event doesn’t stop there, because this night is also a celebration of literature, spoken word, and community. Between rounds, the mic opens up for poets, storytellers, and performers who bring their words to life under the city lights. The spoken word segment adds a soulful, creative heartbeat to the evening, giving you moments that make you snap, nod, or just sit back and feel something. It’s raw, expressive, and beautifully aligned with the spirit of the night.

This rooftop becomes a community for the night, drawing in locals, artists, professionals, and anyone looking for something more meaningfully fun, more than the usual nightlife routine.

This Adult Spelling Bee Rooftop Experience is guaranteed to become one of your favorite nights in the city.

