Local DFW News

Fatal Shooting At Baby Shower In Dallas

Dallas man arrested on a felony murder charge after a baby shower shooting left 3 people wounded and one dead.

Published on December 9, 2025
Comments

21-year-old Jesus Angel Torres III has been arrested on a felony murder charge after a baby shower shooting left 3 people wounded and one dead.

This shooting took place on December 10th, a little bit before 10 pm, at an event center in the Red Bird area of Dallas, at a baby shower where all parties involved were guests at this event. The arrest warrant says that this incident started with an argument between two females at the party, which then escalated into a physical fight with two of the male guests from the party, suspect Jesus Angel Torres, and the deceased victim Joseph Premeaux.

33-year-old Joseph Anthony Premeaux died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Injured parties include a 28-year-old man shot in the head, who is in critical condition at the hospital, a 22-year-old man who was shot in the hand and has since been released from the hospital, and a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the ankle and treated at the hospital. 

The suspect, who was identified by a witness, was also shot in the leg during this incident and drove himself to the hospital in a white Nissan Altima. This was also the description of the vehicle leaving the scene, and the same vehicle was listed in the arrest affidavit.

In the arrest documents, it states that a witness intervened and pushed Torres out of the building in an attempt to separate the fight. As the witness turned back to go inside, that’s when they began hearing shots and saw Torres hit the door, pull his firearm from his pocket, according to witnesses. Torres aimed inside the building and began shooting, hitting multiple people. 

The witness also says he saw two other guests leave the building and exchange gunfire with Torres in the parking lot.

An arrest warrant was secured for Jesus Angel Torres III. by the Dallas Police Department Homicide Division. Torres’ bail amount has not yet been determined.

