Listen Live
Close
National

The End Of Dual Citizenship?

En El Barrio:

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Dual citizens would have 1 year to choose citizenship, or risk losing U.S. status.
  • Enforcing the bill could be difficult due to lack of comprehensive dual citizenship data.
  • Experts warn the bill may face legal challenges and undermine rights of dual citizens.
US-NATURALIZATION CEREMONY

Source: TIMOTHY CLARY / Getty

What Is Happening?

A new bill called the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 was introduced in the U.S. Senate. The goal of the bill is to end dual citizenship for Americans. This means U.S. citizens would not be allowed to hold another citizenship at the same time.

What the Bill Says

  • People with dual citizenship would have one year to choose which citizenship to keep.
  • If someone does not choose, the government would treat it as if they gave up their U.S. citizenship.
  • The U.S. government would build new systems to check who has dual citizenship.
  • This would affect millions of people who became dual citizens by birth, descent, marriage, or naturalization.

Why People Are Talking About It

This bill is raising a lot of discussion because dual citizenship has been allowed in the U.S. for decades. Many legal experts believe the bill may face challenges because:

  • It could conflict with past court rulings on citizenship rights.
  • It would be difficult to track every dual citizen, since the U.S. does not keep one complete list.
  • Some people could lose important rights in the country they or their families are from.

Where the Bill Is Now

It is not a law yet. Right now, it is only a proposal in the Senate. For it to become a law, it must:

  1. Go through Senate committees.
  2. Be debated and voted on by the Senate.
  3. Be approved by the House of Representatives.
  4. Be signed by the President.

Because this bill is so big and controversial, it has a long way to go. Many experts say it faces major legal and practical obstacles.

How to Keep Up With Updates

If this could affect you or your family, here are easy ways to stay informed:

  • Watch Congress updates: Look for movement on the bill in Senate and House committee schedules.
  • Check the U.S. Department of State website: They will release guidance if the bill moves forward.
  • Follow trustworthy news outlets: They will report when the bill changes or advances.
  • Save your important documents: Keep passports, birth certificates, and dual-citizenship paperwork together in case verification becomes required.
  • Stay alert for official mail or emails: If the bill progresses, the government may send notices about status checks.

The Bottom Line

This bill is still in the early stages, and nothing has changed legally yet. But it’s important to know what is being discussed and what it could mean for dual citizens in the future.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Donald Trump Awarded Participation Trophy aka "Peace Prize" By FIFA

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors - NBA

A Selfless Pass Ends One Of The Greatest Records In NBA History

Hip-Hop Wired

Peep The First Trailer For Peacock's Horror/Comedy 'The 'Burbs' Starring Keke Palmer Is Here

Hip-Hop Wired
Snoop Dogg Party at VIP Room Theater In Paris

Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg "BBITCH" Amid Legal Fight

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close