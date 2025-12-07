The End Of Dual Citizenship?

A new bill called the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 was introduced in the U.S. Senate. The goal of the bill is to end dual citizenship for Americans. This means U.S. citizens would not be allowed to hold another citizenship at the same time.

This bill is raising a lot of discussion because dual citizenship has been allowed in the U.S. for decades. Many legal experts believe the bill may face challenges because:

Where the Bill Is Now

It is not a law yet. Right now, it is only a proposal in the Senate. For it to become a law, it must:

Go through Senate committees. Be debated and voted on by the Senate. Be approved by the House of Representatives. Be signed by the President.

Because this bill is so big and controversial, it has a long way to go. Many experts say it faces major legal and practical obstacles.