Dallas Cracks Down This Week on Vaping With Fines Up to $500

A new Dallas ordinance takes effect this week, officially placing vaping under the same rules as traditional smoking. The change updates the city’s definition of “smoking” to include electronic cigarettes, meaning vaping is now banned everywhere smoking already is: all indoor and enclosed spaces, within 15 feet of building entrances, and on all city park property.

City officials say the move is driven by public health concerns and the growing evidence around the risks of vaping. No tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — are considered safe. Most vapes contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can harm youth brain development, pose dangers during pregnancy, and increase the risk for long-term addiction.

The vapor that people are addicted to isn’t just “water vapor” — it can contain toxic chemicals and heavy metals like nickel and lead that get deep into your lungs and could cause cancer. While often marketed as safer than cigarettes, e-cigarettes still carry health risks scientists are continuing to study.

The ordinance, which takes effect December 11 after a one-year grace period, requires businesses such as restaurants, hotels, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues to update their signage to reflect the new rules. Violations can result in fines of up to $500.

City Council approved the update in December 2024, calling it a way to close the gap between vaping and smoking regulations while better protecting public health.

Residents can find full details on enforcement and the health impacts of vaping through the City of Dallas and the CDC.

