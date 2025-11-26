Listen Live
BigxThaPlug Partners With Rudy’s Chicken For Holiday Turkey Drive

Tuesday, November 26, from 3 PM to 6 PM!

Published on November 26, 2025

BigXthaPlug
This holiday season, BigxThaPlug and 600 ENT are teaming up with Rudy’s Chicken to bring the community a special giveaway! Join them today, Tuesday, November 26, from 3 PM to 6 PM to receive free turkeys, hams, and more. Spread holiday cheer and enjoy a festive spirit while supplies last. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make your holiday table extra special!

