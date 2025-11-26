Creative Ways to Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers

Source: yulka3ice / Getty Thanksgiving dinner is amazing, but figuring out what to do with all those leftovers can be a challenge. Instead of reheating the same plate for days, you can transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into fresh and exciting new meals. If you’re wondering how to reuse turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all of the other good stuff, or if you’re just looking for fun ways to make Thanksgiving leftovers taste brand new, these creative recipes are for you. From stuffing waffles to turkey quesadillas, here are delicious, easy, and family-friendly ways we thought of to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers with less waste and more flavor. RELATED STORIES: How Long Can You Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers? RELATED STORIES: 10 Classic Thanksgiving Movies To Watch

Thanksgiving Leftover Egg Rolls Stuff egg roll wrappers with turkey, stuffing, and cheese, then air fry or fry until crispy. Serve with cranberry dipping sauce.

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie Layer leftover turkey and veggies on the bottom of a dish, add gravy, and top with mashed potatoes for a golden-topped comfort meal.

Stuffing Waffles Put stuffing in a waffle iron for a crispy “stuffle” and top with gravy, eggs, or turkey.

Cranberry BBQ Turkey Sliders Mix turkey with BBQ sauce and cranberry jelly, pile it on sliders, and melt cheese on top.

Thanksgiving Quesadillas Add turkey, cheese, stuffing, and a drizzle of gravy between tortillas and toast until golden brown.

Leftover Turkey & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash Dice turkey, potatoes, and veggies, and fry with onions, top with a runny egg for the win.

Cranberry Yogurt Parfait Layer cranberry sauce with Greek yogurt and granola for a tart-and-sweet morning treat.

Mashed Potato Cheese Bites Mix mashed potatoes with cheese, roll into balls, bread them, and bake or air fry until crispy.

Thanksgiving Pizza Use flatbread or pizza crust, spread gravy as the sauce, top with turkey, stuffing, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Turkey Ramen or Noodle Soup Create a quick broth with leftover gravy and stock, add noodles, turkey, and veggies for a cozy soup.

Sweet Potato Pie Parfaits Layer leftover sweet potatoes, yogurt or pudding, granola, and a drizzle of honey for a quick, dessert-style parfait.