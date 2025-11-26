Listen Live
Food & Drink

Creative Ways to Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers

See how you can transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into fresh and exciting new meals!

Published on November 26, 2025

  • Repurpose turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce into fresh, exciting dishes.
  • Air fry or fry egg rolls stuffed with Thanksgiving leftovers for a crispy, dippable snack.
  • Layer turkey, veggies, and mashed potatoes for a comforting shepherd's pie.
Leftover Thanksgiving day sandwich with turkey
Source: yulka3ice / Getty

Thanksgiving dinner is amazing, but figuring out what to do with all those leftovers can be a challenge. Instead of reheating the same plate for days, you can transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into fresh and exciting new meals. If you’re wondering how to reuse turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauceand all of the other good stuff, or if you’re just looking for fun ways to make Thanksgiving leftovers taste brand new, these creative recipes are for you.

From stuffing waffles to turkey quesadillas, here are delicious, easy, and family-friendly ways we thought of to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers with less waste and more flavor.

RELATED STORIES: How Long Can You Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers?

RELATED STORIES: 10 Classic Thanksgiving Movies To Watch

Thanksgiving Leftover Egg Rolls

Stuff egg roll wrappers with turkey, stuffing, and cheese, then air fry or fry until crispy. Serve with 

cranberry dipping sauce.

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie

Layer leftover turkey and veggies on the bottom of a dish, add gravy, and top with mashed potatoes for a golden-topped comfort meal.

Stuffing Waffles

Put stuffing in a waffle iron for a crispy “stuffle” and top with gravy, eggs, or turkey.

Cranberry BBQ Turkey Sliders

Mix turkey with BBQ sauce and cranberry jelly, pile it on sliders, and melt cheese on top.

Thanksgiving Quesadillas

Add turkey, cheese, stuffing, and a drizzle of gravy between tortillas and toast until golden brown.

Leftover Turkey & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Dice turkey, potatoes, and veggies, and fry with onions, top with a runny egg for the win.


Cranberry Yogurt Parfait

Layer cranberry sauce with Greek yogurt and granola for a tart-and-sweet morning treat.

Mashed Potato Cheese Bites

Mix mashed potatoes with cheese, roll into balls, bread them, and bake or air fry until crispy.

Thanksgiving Pizza

Use flatbread or pizza crust, spread gravy as the sauce, top with turkey, stuffing, and a sprinkle of cheese. 

Turkey Ramen or Noodle Soup

Create a quick broth with leftover gravy and stock, add noodles, turkey, and veggies for a cozy soup.

Sweet Potato Pie Parfaits

Layer leftover sweet potatoes, yogurt or pudding, granola, and a drizzle of honey for a quick, dessert-style parfait.

Stuffing-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Fill halved bell peppers with leftover stuffing, turkey, and cheese, then bake until melted and golden for a fresh new meal.

Turkey Breakfast Scramble

Chop leftover turkey and sauté with onions, peppers, and spinach, then scramble into eggs for a protein-packed post-holiday breakfast.

