Family & Parenting

15 Conversation Starters For This Year's Family Thanksgiving

15 Conversation Starters For This Year's Family Thanksgiving

From lighthearted icebreakers to deeper discussions, these 15 conversation starters will bring your Thanksgiving celebration to life.

Published on November 24, 2025

Grandfather, men and cooking in kitchen with tablet for online recipe, support or thanksgiving dinner. Happy, old man and family in home with tech for holiday meal prep, digital food app and bonding.
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

15 Conversation Starters For This Year’s Family Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for family to come together, share a meal, and reconnect.

Beyond the traditional feast, the holiday offers a valuable opportunity for genuine conversation that strengthens family bonds.

These discussions, whether they involve humorous anecdotes from the past or reflections on the present, are what transform a simple dinner into a memorable event.

Meaningful dialogue is the cornerstone of these gatherings, allowing different generations to share experiences and create new memories.

It’s in these moments that are filled with a mix of nostalgia, laughter, and sincere connection that the true spirit of the holiday is found, reminding everyone of the importance of family and togetherness.

Take a look below at 15 Conversation Starters For This Year’s Family Thanksgiving.

Favorite Thanksgiving Memories

Share stories of past Thanksgivings, from funny mishaps to heartwarming moments.

The Best Dish on the Table

Debate which dish reigns supreme—turkey, stuffing, or grandma’s famous pie?

Holiday Travel Adventures

Swap tales of travel triumphs or disasters on the way to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Thanksgiving Football Games

Discuss the day’s NFL matchups or reminisce about iconic Thanksgiving football moments.

Gratitude Reflections

Go around the table and share what everyone is thankful for this year.

Black Friday Plans

Chat about shopping strategies, deals to snag, or the chaos of past Black Fridays.

Family Traditions

Talk about unique family traditions or brainstorm new ones to start this year.

Holiday Movie Favorites

Debate the best Thanksgiving or holiday movies to watch after dinner.

The Year in Review

Reflect on personal milestones, achievements, or big events from the past year.

Travel Bucket Lists

Share dream destinations or upcoming travel plans for the holidays or next year.

Pop Culture Highlights

Discuss trending TV shows, movies, or music everyone’s been enjoying.

The Great Turkey Debate

Argue over the best way to cook a turkey—roasted, fried, or smoked?

Family History

Dive into family stories, ancestry, or old photos to connect with your roots.

Upcoming Holiday Plans

Plan for Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s celebrations and coordinate schedules.

Lighthearted Games or Trivia

Play a quick round of Thanksgiving trivia or a fun game to keep the mood lively.

These topics are sure to keep the conversation flowing and everyone engaged, whether they’re savoring the meal or lounging post-turkey!

15 Conversation Starters For This Year’s Family Thanksgiving was originally published on wibc.com

