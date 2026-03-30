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Easter Basket Giveaway Supports Dallas Families

Join Keeping Families Connected for a free Easter Basket Giveaway April 4 at The Pink’s Apartments in Dallas.

Published on March 30, 2026
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If you’re looking for a meaningful way to celebrate the season while giving back, mark your calendar for a special community event happening right here in Dallas.

On Saturday, April 4 at 12:00 PM, families are invited to attend the Keeping Families Connected Easter Basket Giveaway at The Pink’s Apartments. This heartfelt event is led by founder Dr. Letitia Scott Jackson, whose mission continues to impact lives across the community.

Keeping Families Connected is more than just an organization, it’s a movement focused on rebuilding families and strengthening the next generation. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization is committed to enriching the lives of youth and young adults, particularly those from broken or underserved homes.

The Easter Basket Giveaway is one of many initiatives designed to bring joy, resources, and connection to families in need. Attendees can expect a welcoming, family-friendly environment where children will receive Easter baskets filled with goodies, while parents and guardians can learn more about the organization’s ongoing programs.

Through mentoring, counseling services, and educational support, Keeping Families Connected provides tools that help young people grow into confident, capable individuals. Their work is rooted in one powerful belief: family matters most.

Events like this not only celebrate the holiday but also create safe spaces where families can come together, connect, and feel supported. It’s about more than baskets, it’s about building community, restoring hope, and making sure no family feels alone.

So whether you’re a parent, a neighbor, or someone looking to support a great cause, this is your invitation to show up and be part of something impactful.

For more information and to stay connected with future events, be sure to follow Keeping Families Connected and continue supporting efforts that uplift our community,one family at a time.

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