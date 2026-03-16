Black Women Ran the Oscars This Year — And We Love to See It

Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter made Oscars history as the most-nominated Black woman.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman and first Black nominee to win Best Cinematography.

Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku earned their first Oscar nominations for acting, showcasing their talents.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Women’s History Month feels like the perfect time to say it loud: Black women were running the Oscars this year. From behind the camera to center stage, these six powerhouse creatives reminded everybody that the culture isn’t just influencing Hollywood — it’s shaping it.

First up, let’s give flowers to the legendary Ruth E. Carter. The iconic costume designer earned her fifth Oscar nomination for her work on Sinners, officially making her the most-nominated Black woman in Academy Awards history. Carter has been setting the bar for decades — from Malcolm X to Black Panther. Simply put: when it comes to storytelling through fashion, she’s the blueprint.

Then history really got made when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw stepped into the spotlight. With her win for Sinners, she became the first woman and first Black nominee to win Best Cinematography at the Oscars. That’s not just a win — that’s a door being kicked wide open for the next generation of women behind the camera.

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On the acting side, multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor scored her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. After already taking home a Golden Globe for the role, Taylor proved she’s not just a music and fashion icon — she’s a serious acting force too.

Right beside her in the Best Supporting Actress category was Wunmi Mosaku, who earned her first nomination for her performance in Sinners. After two decades in the game, this moment felt like a long-overdue recognition of her talent.

Behind the scenes, Shunika Terry brought the characters of Sinners to life through hair and makeup, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Her journey from salon stylist to Hollywood nominee is proof that passion and grind can take you anywhere.

And none of it happens without vision and leadership. Producer Zinzi Coogler helped guide Sinners into the record books with 16 Oscar nominations, the most in Academy history. Her mission is simple but powerful: protect authentic stories and make sure our voices stay at the center of them.

So yeah — Women’s History Month is the perfect reminder. These women didn’t just attend the Oscars.

They helped define them.

And all we can say is: You go, girls. Hollywood is better because of it.

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