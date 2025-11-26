Listen Live
Free Holiday Meals Across DFW And Why the Need Is So High

As hunger hits over a million North Texans, these spots are stepping up with free Thanksgiving meals.

Published on November 26, 2025

President Obama Serves Thanksgiving Meals To Homeless Veterans
Source: Pool / Getty

As Thanksgiving approaches, the need for free meals across Dallas–Fort Worth is higher than ever. An estimated 1.3 million people in North Texas are facing food insecurity — one of the highest rates in the country. That includes 441,860 children, nearly 120,000 seniors over 60, and another 120,000 adults aged 50–59. DFW now ranks third among all U.S. metro areas for the number of residents experiencing hunger. With so many families stretched thin, these community events and services are stepping up to make sure everyone gets a warm meal this holiday season.

Operation Turkey
Prepares and delivers hot Thanksgiving meals directly to those in need.
When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day


Dream Center Thanksgiving – Oak Cliff
Free meals for the Oak Cliff community.
Where: 1900 S. Ewing Ave., Dallas
When: 1 p.m., Nov. 26


MLK Fresh Produce Distribution Center – South Dallas
Offers free fruits, veggies, and dry goods year-round.
Where: 2922 MLK Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday


Norma’s Cafe – Oak Cliff
Serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community.
Where: 1123 W. Davis St.
When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day


Thanksgiving For Your Service at The Statler
Free meals for military, veterans, first responders & immediate families.
When: 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day


Mission Arlington
Delivering turkeys, hams, baskets & cooked meals to 6,000+ families.
When: Starting 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day


Taste Project – Fort Worth
Pay-what-you-can brunch open to all.
Where: 1200 S. Main St.
When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day


Fort Worth ISD Student Meals
Free meals at select elementary campuses through Nov. 26.

