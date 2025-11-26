Free Holiday Meals Across DFW And Why the Need Is So High

Source: Pool / Getty

As Thanksgiving approaches, the need for free meals across Dallas–Fort Worth is higher than ever. An estimated 1.3 million people in North Texas are facing food insecurity — one of the highest rates in the country. That includes 441,860 children, nearly 120,000 seniors over 60, and another 120,000 adults aged 50–59. DFW now ranks third among all U.S. metro areas for the number of residents experiencing hunger. With so many families stretched thin, these community events and services are stepping up to make sure everyone gets a warm meal this holiday season.



Operation Turkey

Prepares and delivers hot Thanksgiving meals directly to those in need.

When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day



Dream Center Thanksgiving – Oak Cliff

Free meals for the Oak Cliff community.

Where: 1900 S. Ewing Ave., Dallas

When: 1 p.m., Nov. 26



MLK Fresh Produce Distribution Center – South Dallas

Offers free fruits, veggies, and dry goods year-round.

Where: 2922 MLK Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday



Norma’s Cafe – Oak Cliff

Serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community.

Where: 1123 W. Davis St.

When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving For Your Service at The Statler

Free meals for military, veterans, first responders & immediate families.

When: 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day



Mission Arlington

Delivering turkeys, hams, baskets & cooked meals to 6,000+ families.

When: Starting 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day



Taste Project – Fort Worth

Pay-what-you-can brunch open to all.

Where: 1200 S. Main St.

When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day



Fort Worth ISD Student Meals

Free meals at select elementary campuses through Nov. 26.

