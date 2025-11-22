Donald Trump Celebrates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation Amid Their Big Beautiful Beef

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Big Beautiful Beef with Donald Trump may not be over, but her congressional career is as the reviled Republican announces her resignation. And Trump entered the chat to echo the resounding “Good riddance!” from Koup Klux Karen’s critics.

Source: Chip Somodevilla// Brandon Bell

Once the loudest horn on the MAGA train, Greene now complains that the Trump administration is off the rails, leaving her and “many common Americans… cast aside.” News One reports she took to social media on Friday with a video message about stepping down in January.

The Georgia representative didn’t hold back on calling out Trump for betraying her and the victims he promised to protect when he campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. After months of public and political pressure across the political spectrum, Trump eventually signed a bill for the U.S Department of Justice to release files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It’s hard to tell whether the last straw for Greene was more months of delays on the files after a barrage of other unilateral decisions by the administration, her party’s responsibility for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, or Trump flip-flopping from dismissing the files aa a “hoax” to praising himself for exposing “the truth about the Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Greene called her retirement a move to protect her district from a “hurtful and hateful” primary following Trump turning on her for being a “traitor.” As he withdrew his endorsement, the lawmaker claimed on X that security firms warned her about a “hotbed of threats,” she said was “fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.”

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States of America, whom I fought for,” Greene stated.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she continued. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Read more about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s condemnation MAGA, her trifling track record, and Trump’s candid clapback after the flip!