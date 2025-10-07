Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Between Friday, October 3rd, and Monday, October 6th, 10 people were killed across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in separate violent incidents.

This weekend’s Violence included a fatal shooting on a DART train on Sunday. Another incident included a triple homicide in West Dallas, a nightclub shooting in Fort Worth, where one person was killed and five were injured. The last violent incident of the weekend was following a minor traffic accident that turned fatal involving an 18-year-old.

Second Fatal DART Shooting in a Week

Sunday evening, around 7 pm at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District, a person was fatally shot on the Dallas Area Rapid Transport, AKA the DART train. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released yet. This marks the second fatal shooting on the DART train in one week. The first incident happened on September 29, and the victim was Daniel Gromley, who was an Irving bartender.

Triple Homicide in West Dallas

Three people were left dead early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 5:45 am in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive. Two of the three victims have been identified: 21-year-old Pedro Lara and 47-year-old Pedro Lara Roa. The third victim’s name has not yet been released.

White Rock Shooting Kills One

Sunday morning, a shooting was reported around 1:30 am in the 8800 block of ​​Ferguson Road. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit. One victim, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Torres, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where they are current condition is unknown and their identity has not yet been released.

Deadly Incidents in Tarrant County

Fatal Nightclub Shooting Injures Five

Around 1:40 am on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street due to a shooting inside the Social LIVV bar in Fort Worth. When officials arrived, they found a deceased male identified as 31-year-old Patrique Allen inside the establishment with gunshot wounds. In addition, five victims were taken to the hospital nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting was unprovoked, and the suspect is unknown; however, police do feel this incident was gang-related. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made.

Gas Station Employee Killed

Friday night, around 8:45 pm in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth, a 28-year-old gas station employee identified as Chandrashekar Pole was shot and killed. This set of a series of violent related crimes in that area, the police ended up arresting the suspect after an attempted home invasion.

Following the shooting, the suspect, who was identified as 23-year-old Richard Florez, allegedly did a drive-by, firing multiple shots into an occupied vehicle; thankfully, nobody was injured. He then allegedly rammed a metal gate in the 8500 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Attempting to enter an occupied residence. Residents inside were not injured.

Police arrived at the scene and took Florez into custody. They recovered a gun from his vehicle, and he was also taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries before being transferred into police custody.

Teen Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident

Friday afternoon, around 4:12 pm in the 5100 block of Wichita Street in Fort Worth, an 18-year-old woman identified as Jenny Rosales was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot by a 47-year-old suspect, Laterica Johnson, following a minor traffic accident that escalated into a confrontation. Witnesses say Laterica pulled out her handgun and fired a gunshot wound to Jennie’s chest. Following that accident. Laterica was taken into custody.

High School Student Fatally Stabbed

Friday afternoon, a 15-year-old student at Fort Worth ISD’s Polytechnic High School and his father were stabbed. The student was unfortunately killed, while the father was critically injured and hospitalized.

A juvenile suspect admitted that he cut someone in self-defense; detectives are currently investigating.

Arlington Man Killed in Shooting

43-year-old John William Kirkland was shot and killed in Arlington on Saturday. John died at the hospital around 2:45 am from a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s office. Details on the shooting are currently unclear.

