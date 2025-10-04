Finesse2Tymes Goes Off In Dallas Over ‘Checking In’

Source: Travis Shinn / Travis Shinn for XXL

It’s going down in the DFW. Memphis Rapper finesse2tymes goes off on Dallas gang for saying that he needed to ‘check in.’

‘Checking in’ is the street culture expectation in certain major cities with major industry or street affiliations. Though ot deals with the streets, it’s not particularly a bad thing. Most times, it’s for Respect & Safety, checking in usually means contacting local figures, who are often respected community leaders, ‘OGs’, or influential people in the street scene when entering a city. It’s seen as a sign of respect and acknowledging that you’re on someone else’s turf. However, some rappers are not fond of the idea, saying they shouldn’t “have to check in” just to visit a city. Others see it as an unwritten rule of the culture and respect, especially in places with strong street politics like Los Angeles, Houston, or Chicago.‘Checking in’ is also a form of protection. By checking in, it almost ensures the artist has local support, avoiding conflicts, robberies, or misunderstandings in areas where they’re not from. The most positive thing that comes from it is that it could also be used as a form of Networking, building relationships with local promoters, DJs, or street figures can help artists connect with the city, boost their show, or provide opportunities. Nonetheless, when Finess2tymes was pressed in Fort Worth by a gang for not checking, he began causing a scene, standing on top of a car, saying he will not check in and he has never checked in anywhere anywhere in the world, and people won’t mess with him, he said the only checking in he’s going to do is in jail.