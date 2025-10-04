Listen Live
Finesse2Tymes Goes Off In Dallas Over ‘Checking In’

Memphis Rapper finesse2tymes goes off on Dallas gang for saying that he needed to ‘check in.’

Published on October 4, 2025

Finesse2Tymes XXL 2023 Freshman Cover Stars
Source: Travis Shinn / Travis Shinn for XXL

It’s going down in the DFW. Memphis Rapper finesse2tymes goes off on Dallas gang for saying that he needed to ‘check in.’

‘Checking in’ is the street culture expectation in certain major cities with major industry or street affiliations. Though ot deals with the streets, it’s not particularly a bad thing. Most times, it’s for Respect & Safety, checking in usually means contacting local figures, who are often respected community leaders, ‘OGs’, or influential people in the street scene when entering a city. It’s seen as a sign of respect and acknowledging that you’re on someone else’s turf. However, some rappers are not fond of the idea, saying they shouldn’t “have to check in” just to visit a city. Others see it as an unwritten rule of the culture and respect, especially in places with strong street politics like Los Angeles, Houston, or Chicago.‘Checking in’ is also a form of protection. By checking in, it almost ensures the artist has local support, avoiding conflicts, robberies, or misunderstandings in areas where they’re not from. The most positive thing that comes from it is that it could also be used as a form of Networking, building relationships with local promoters, DJs, or street figures can help artists connect with the city, boost their show, or provide opportunities. Nonetheless, when Finess2tymes was pressed in Fort Worth by a gang for not checking, he began causing a scene, standing on top of a car, saying he will not check in and he has never checked in anywhere anywhere in the world, and people won’t mess with him, he said the only checking in he’s going to do is in jail.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Jerry Jones Sexual Assault Trial Set for 2026

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

