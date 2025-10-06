Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

Sunday morning, around 5:45 a.m., a shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas, where three people were found dead. The investigation is currently ongoing. Details and information on a possible suspect are currently unknown as Dallas police are investigating the shooting.

Two victims have been identified as 47-year-old Pedro Lara Roa and 21-year-old Pedro Lara. The third victim has not yet been identified and was found shot inside a vehicle at the crime scene.

