Listen Live
News

Triple Homicide In West Dallas

Three people were found dead early Sunday in a West Dallas neighborhood. Police have identified two victims

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image from Robbery and Shooting Arrest
Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

Sunday morning, around 5:45 a.m., a shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas, where three people were found dead. The investigation is currently ongoing. Details and information on a possible suspect are currently unknown as Dallas police are investigating the shooting. 

TRENDING: Dallas Police Investigate Motel Beheading

Two victims have been identified as 47-year-old Pedro Lara Roa and 21-year-old Pedro Lara. The third victim has not yet been identified and was found shot inside a vehicle at the crime scene.

TRENDING: Dallas Man Arrested for Capital Murder in Carjacking

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Putting 'Call of Duty' On Game Pass Reportedly Resulted In $300 Million Loss For Microsoft

Hip-Hop Wired

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

TEXAS STATE FAIR
Local Love

✨ Thrifty Ways To Enjoy The 2025 State Fair Of Texas ✨

Finesse2Tymes XXL 2023 Freshman Cover Stars
Pop Culture

Finesse2Tymes Goes Off In Dallas Over ‘Checking In’

From 9–5 to Side Hustle
Money

💸 Side Hustles & Passive Income Ideas That Work in DFW (2025 Edition)

Style & Fashion

‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close