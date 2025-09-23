53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Arlington police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place around 9 am on Monday in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive.

A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her Arlington home. Officers found her in the backyard with multiple stab wounds, with no suspect in their view. When police arrived at the scene, she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine the who, what, and why of this stabbing. At the time of publication, no arrest has been made, there is no suspect information available, and the victim’s name has not been released.

