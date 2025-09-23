Listen Live
Local DFW News

53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

A 53-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning in her Arlington home. No suspect has been identified.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Arlinton Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Arlington police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place around 9 am on Monday in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive.

A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her Arlington home. Officers found her in the backyard with multiple stab wounds, with no suspect in their view. When police arrived at the scene, she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine the who, what, and why of this stabbing. At the time of publication, no arrest has been made, there is no suspect information available, and the victim’s name has not been released.

More :

Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

ICE Detainees Flee After Choking Border Agent, Recaptured Near Conroe

Bryson Cole
Local DFW News

On The Radar: North Texas Hip Hop Artist Bryson Cole

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

1800TW
Contests

Win $5,000 With 1-800 Truck Wreck

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close