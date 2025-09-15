Listen Live
Fort Worth Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured

A multi-van crash on Boat Club Road near Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth left one person dead and three critically injured

Published on September 15, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Early Sunday morning, a little after midnight, 3 individuals were left critically injured, and one was killed in a tragic multi-van car crash in Fort Worth, Texas, on Boat Club Road near Eagle Mountain Lake.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and victim identities have not been released yet. According to Fox4News.

This story is still developing.



