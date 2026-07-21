Dallas SWAT Standoff Ends After Suspect Was Found Dead

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A SWAT standoff at a burning home in Dallas has ended with police finding the suspect dead inside the home. According to Dallas police they said the standoff started around 6 am on Tuesday after they received a call about a man threatening a woman and child with a weapon.

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When officers tracked the man down, he reportedly locked himself inside a home located on Delaware Avenue, refusing to surrender. Allegedly, the man set a fire inside the house around 7:30, which is when firefighters were called in.

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According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the firefighters did what they could to make sure the flames did not get out of control and that the surrounding homes were protected; however, it was not safe for them to go inside the burning home at the time.

Police confirmed around 10:30 am that the suspect was found dead inside the home from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The home reportedly has heavy fire damage, as firefighters at the scene worked to put out hotspots. Police say the woman and child are safe. It’s not clear if the suspect was related to the woman and child or if the two victims lived in the home; no identities have been released yet.