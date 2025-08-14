Dallas Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 3 Hospitalized

Source: Radio One / Radio One

At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dallas Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of E. Clarendon Drive and North Street. Leaving 2 children and 1 adult killed, additionally, 2 kids and one adult were hospitalized. The cause of the crash and the victims are under investigation.

At the time of the accident, it was reported to be raining. Video of the incident shows a work truck driving at what is believed to be regular speed moments before crashing into an SUV.

A gentleman who lives in the area made a statement saying “I was at a friend’s house playing a game and I heard a loud thump noise. So when I heard it, I just came outside to see what was going on, and as I walked around the corner, there was a wreck,” the driver getting out of the vehicle after the crash and appearing disoriented, says James.

James continues to say, “He walked around the car, and then he finally came to. And he looked in the car and saw that everyone was pretty much injured. They were unconscious. After that, everyone was just trying to calm him down.”

All parties involved ( 4 kids, 2 adults) in the accident were taken to the hospital, where 2 of the kids and 1 adult died.

As police continue to investigate the crash, they strongly urge drivers to contact the Department of Transportation and Public Works to lower the speed limit and install flashing lights to warn drivers about the curve. Additionally, it’s recommended that they trim tree branches that cause blind spots. This curve has a history of collisions.