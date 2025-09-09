Listen Live
LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,

Published on September 9, 2025

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Los Angeles police are investigating a body that was found inside a motor vehicle that belongs to an on the rise artist.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle, according to LAPD.

 Sources say police found Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, and Eyewitness News has learned the vehicle is registered to singer D4vd.

Police say the impounded car had been at the property for a couple of days, and that the body had been placed inside a bag. There’s no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour that began last month. The tour stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. He released his second studio album “WITHERED” earlier this year.

Reps for the musician have not yet released a comment on the incident.

