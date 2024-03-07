Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Is Coming To AT&T Stadium

Things just got a little more exciting for boxing fans in the DFW as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul announced their fight Saturday July 20 in Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium. The fight will also stream on Netflix as one of the first combat sports to broadcast live on the platform.

In a statement, Mike Tyson said, “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” See below Jake Paul’s announcement for the event!

