Listen Live
Entertainment

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Is Coming To AT&T Stadium

Published on March 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Things just got a little more exciting for boxing fans in the DFW as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul announced their fight Saturday July 20 in Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium. The fight will also stream on Netflix as one of the first combat sports to broadcast live on the platform.

 

In a statement, Mike Tyson said, “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” See below Jake Paul’s announcement for the event!

VISIT AT&T STADIUM WEBSITE TO LEARN MORE

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Arlington Fight Jake Paul match mike tyson stream

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close