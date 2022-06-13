Post Malone Announces Tour with Roddy Ricch with Columbus Stop

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour with special guest Roddy Ricch kicking off Saturday, September 10th in Omaha Nebraska. The tour will consist of 33 stops across North America with a stop in Columbus on September 18th at Nationwide Arena.
Presale tickets will be available for Citi Cardmembers starting Tuesday, June 14th at 10am and ending Thursday, June 16th at 10pm. For details on the presale visit www.citientertainment.com
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday June 17th at 10am at all ticketmaster locations and online at ticketmaster.com
TWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES:
*With Roddy Ricch
Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*
Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*
Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*
Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*+
Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*
Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*
Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden* Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*
Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*
Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*
Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*
Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*
Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*
Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*
Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*
Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*
Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*
Post Malone Announces Tour with Roddy Ricch with Columbus Stop was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com