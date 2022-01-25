The Money Challenge Goes Viral

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It appears that the crate challenge has officially and nationally been replaced 3/4 months later. It appears NBA Young Boy kicked off a very strong explicit message. However he didn’t type or say

it, he used cash money to form the message. Of course the internet reacted to the photo and Lil Durk seemed to be the prime artist who initially inspired NBA Young Boy to send the disguised

message. Somewhere down the line, the internet transferred gangsters & comedians to tap in with the trending motion to line up your cash money & spell out a quick message for the viewer.

Press play to see which of your favorite stars have participated in the challenge to date.

