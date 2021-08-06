Exclusive: Watch LGBTQI Community Leader Kirk Myers Invite DaBaby To Tour HIV/AIDS Facility After Controversial Comments!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie interviews CEO Kirk Myers of Abounding Prosperity and Dallas Southern Pride about the rapper DaBaby’s most recent controversial comments. Kirk discusses the importance of education and misconception about HIV/AIDS. Kirk doesnt think DaBaby should be canceled but educated about the disease and the LGBTQ community. For more information about HIV/AIDS or to receive testing information please visit https://www.aboundingprosperity.org/

Check out the interview below:

Video shot by @ovidmedia

Here’s the controversial statements made by rapper Da Baby:

Da Baby has since apologized on two separate occasions for his statements. Do you think Da Baby should be canceled or educated?

Da Baby Responds To Fans

