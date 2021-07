The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Da Baby defends his actions and words from the over the weekend at Rolling Loud Fest . Da Baby blames the spectators who didn’t attend the show for all the extra negativity being pointed his way.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

