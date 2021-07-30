Issa COVID Map For the DFW

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know how INTENSE of a threat the new COVID-19 Delta variant is to our nation. With “Outside” opening back up, our Texas governor removing the mask mandate, and only about 44% of Texas being fully vaccinated, the air is feeling pretty gross right now.

There are rumors of another economic shutdown floating around, but whose to say a miracle can’t happen overnight..right?

“Better safe than sorry” as they always say! CLICK THE COWBOYS FLAG to check out the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker for LIVE updates in your community on where, when, and how the Delta variant is moving through your neighborhood.

Remember to continue to wear masks if you’re out in public, keep those hands clean and OFF YOUR FACE, and remind people to “BACK BACK” while you’re standing in lines or hanging with friends.

Oh yeah Will, that’ll show em!

