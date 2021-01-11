She Represents - Interviews
She Represents: Jazze Interviews Jade Tinner From The Dallas Black Chamber!

She Represents

Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Jade Tinner the Vice President of Community Investment at the Dallas Black Chamber. She talks about her position at the Dallas Black Chamber Of Commerce and why you should become a member. We also discuss the foundation she started @theourfoundation and @themensbrunch and why it’s important for men to network and mentor young men. Check out the interview below.

 

