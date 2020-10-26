CLOSE
She Represents – Jazze Interviews Dr. Catrina Entertainment Executive & Visionary

She Represents: This week Jazze is interviewing Dr. Catrina @drcatrina she’s an Entertainment Executive & Visionary. She’s been featured in Essence, O & B Magazine and has received honors from President Barack Obama, Congress and more. Find out why she decided to become an entrepreneur, an activist for domestic violence, Sexual Assault and human trafficking. She has also written a children’s book and has a scholarship to help kids deal with grief.

